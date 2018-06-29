Hannelore Hanover at Meadowlands Friday

Hannelore Hanover and Yannick Gingras will be at the Meadowlands on Friday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - This weekend, faithful Meadowlands fans will get 24 live races on which to wager, and in addition, will have a string of stakes races offered via simulcast.

The Big M will have 12-race live programs on both Friday and Saturday, with each getting underway at the usual 7:15 p.m.

Friday night will feature an appearance by the defending Dan Patch Horse of the Year, Hannelore Hanover. "Hannelore needs a race and this is the track that suits her best," said trainer Ron Burke. "I'm just keeping her fit."

Currently at the top of the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown weekly poll, Hannelore Hanover will face six accomplished rivals in the seventh race, a $20,000 Preferred Trot.

The Meadowlands will present a glimpse into the future on Friday night with the first leg of the 2018 New Jersey Sires Stakes (NJSS) for 2-year-old trotters and pacers.

While the Jersey-bred pacers are still few in number, the colts off the card at 6:15 with a field of three and the fillies a single division of six in the second race each for a purse of $15,000, the trotters are fortified by the progeny of two exciting first crop sires in Father Patrick and Trixton.

The fourteen trotting colts split evenly into a pair of sevens, going as races 4 and 6 on the bill for a purse of $20,000. Trixton enjoys an advantage in numbers with a 10 to 4 edge among the entrants.

Greenshoe is the 2-1 morning line choice in race 4 off a pair of dazzling morning trials. The $330,000 Lexington yearling purchase by Anders Strom as Courant, Inc sports a purple pedigree. The colt is by Father Patrick who is enjoying a remarkable start to his career as a sire and is the first foal from world champion mare Designed To Be. Greenshoe wowed the crowd in his first start on June 2 with a ridiculously easy 1:55 win for trainer Marcus Melander then returned two weeks later to win in a measured 1:56.1 for Brian Sears, who has the assignment on the colt from post 6 on Friday.

Trixton is well represented by his blazingly fast son Battenberg in division two. Three qualifiers, including a 1:55.4 win, have Battenberg sharp and ready to race for trainer Joe Holloway and driver Dave Miller. The colt has displayed an affinity for the lead and the stamina to make it last thus far, he’ll begin from post six for owners Crawford Farms and Val D’Or Farms who spent $210,000 for the first foal of the dam Coffeecake Hanover at Harrisburg last fall.

The filly division drew two equal fields of nine and they go as races 9 and 11, also for a $20,000 purse.

Special Honor has a pair of baby race wins under her belt for Andy and Julie Miller. She converted perfect pocket steers by Andy each time for 1:58 wins with strong final quarters. Special Honor is a Father Patrick homebred, retained by Brittany Farms, Marvin Katz and Al Libfeld.

Whispering Oaks has been tabbed as the 5-2 ML favorite in the very contentious second division. An impressive winner in two morning trials, Whispering Oaks then disappointed the pari-mutuel crowd in her first try at night, going off-stride as the 2-5 favorite. Her connections, driver Yannick Gingras and trainer Jimmy Takter are well versed in the merits of her sire Father Patrick as they campaigned that champion throughout his career. Brixton Medical, Herb Liverman and R A W Equine bought her from the Lexington Yearling Sale at a price of $100,000.

Those who stick around until the 12th and final will be rewarded by seeing three legitimate Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace contenders in Captain Deo, American History and Hayden Hanover looking for a fine edge going into next week’s eliminations.

In addition to the live Big M races on Saturday, many a watchful eye will be on simulcast screens tuned to racing at Pennsylvania's Pocono Downs (post time 7 p.m.), where the five-eighths mile track will serve up a powerhouse four-pack of stakes on Races 9-12, with each serving as a final prep before major events that will be contested at the Big M on Meadowlands Pace Night.

The $300,000 James Lynch Memorial for 3-year-old fillies on the pace kicks off the stakes superfecta, followed by the $500,000 Max Hempt Memorial for 3-year-old pacers, $500,000 Ben Franklin for free-for-all pacers and $500,000 Earl Beal Memorial for 3-year-old trotters.

The Lynch serves as a prelude to the Big M's Mistletoe Shalee, the Hempt to the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace, the Franklin to the William Haughton and the Beal to the Stanley Dancer. The four Meadowlands' events take place on July 14.

Also on the Saturday simulcast menu is the $175,000 Cleveland Trotting Classic from Northfield Park, which features 2016 Hambletonian winner Marion Marauder.

JUMP INTO THE POOL: The Big M's 50-Cent Pick-4 was popular as always last weekend as a total of just over $178,000 was poured into the pools over the two racing programs.

Free program pages for the Meadowlands' Pick-4, courtesy of Track Master, are available on the Meadowlands' website (www.playmeadowlands.com) and on the handicapping section at www.ustrotting.com.

The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five's carryover has reached new heights. It now stands at $265,472 and is up for grabs in Friday night's finale. Both the Pick-4 and JSH5 offer low 15 percent takeouts.

CALLING ALL MILLENNIALS: On Saturday night, college students can enter to win one of ten $1,000 college scholarships sponsored by Jeff and Paula Gural's Allerage Farm. Those showing a valid college ID will receive a voucher good for a $5 wager as well as a free program.

They'll also a be a handicapping contest that night for those 18-30 years of age and the guaranteed prize pool of $5,000 is also being sponsored by the Gurals.

Coming attractions...

JULY 7: It's Fan Appreciation Night, and it's also wiener take all, as the Big M hosts its 1st annual Wiener Dog Races. For those who own a dachshund and want to enter, go to http://playmeadowlands.com/uploadedFiles/wiener_racing_sign-up_sheet.pdf.

At the conclusion of the races, stay for a fantastic fireworks display. They'll be beer and food specials all night long.

There is a special early post time of 6:35 p.m. The featured event are the eliminations for the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace.

JULY 14: The Meadowlands' signature event, the $650,000E Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace for 3-year-olds, takes center stage. Post time is 6:35 p.m.

Other stakes events on the card include the $400,000E Hambletonian Maturity for 4-year-old open trotters, $165,000E Mistletoe Shalee for 3-year-old fillies on the pace, $200,000E Golden Girls for filly and mare pacers 3-years-old-and-up, $250,000E Del Miller Memorial for 3-year-old fillies on the trot (divisions), $320,000E Stanley Dancer Memorial for 3-year-old open trotters (divisions) and $425,000E William Haughton Memorial for open pacers 3-years-old-and-up.

AUGUST 4: Harness racing's signature event, the $1 million Hambletonian, brings the best 3-year-old trotters to not only the Big M, but to a national television audience (on the CBS Sports Network). Post time is noon for harness racing's biggest day.