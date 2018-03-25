Meadowlands wagering surpasses $3m

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The harness racing action at the Meadowlands Saturday night was not only fast and furious on the track, but at the betting windows as well.

The industry's handle leader had a huge night, as total wagering went past the magic $3 million mark for the second time this year.

Total play was $3,086,703 on the 12-race program (an average of $257,225 per race), a number surpassed only once earlier in March (the 3rd), when betting reached $3,454,633.

The Pick-4 saw its biggest total pool of the year, as $127,239 was pushed through the windows, smashing the previous best by more than $25,000.

The Pick-5 established a new 2018 non-carryover pool high of $72,123.

'BETTOR' EDGES 'JOE' IN FEATURE: Bettor's Edge bested Western Joe in the featured $20,000 Preferred Handicap for pacers by a half-length in 1:50.3. Durant was third.

Western Joe was the even-money favorite and deservedly so, having won this event in four of six attempts this year. He was on the lead from the start until deep stretch, but Bettor's Edge was clearly the better of the pair on this night, as he went parked for the final half-mile before finally grabbing the lead nearing the finish.

Bettor's Edge returned $11.40 to win as the third choice in the wagering. He was driven by Victor Kirby, trained by Jennifer Lappe and is owned by Lappe and Robert Santagata.

A LITTLE MORE: Andy Miller had the hot hand, driving four winners on the card. Kirby and Andrew McCarthy had three apiece. ... The Late 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five failed to result in a single-ticket winner, upping the incredible carryover to $161,463. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations