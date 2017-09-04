Lifetime marks taken in features

WILKES-BARRE PA -- Pacer Big Top Hanover and trotter New Jersey Viking both took lifetime marks over a "good" track while recording their initial harness racing victories in 2017 in the $18,000 features at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Sunday night. Western Ideal gelding, driven by Anthony Napolitano for trainer Daniel Renaud, defeated the first-over Independent One by a neck, with the speedy pacesetter Beach Boogie another half-length back behind the winner, who is owned by Brian & Ira Wallach Racing, Leonard Sorge, and Maria Reid.

Big Top Hanover, who earned over $700,000 at two and three against the top stakes colts, showed sharp form in only his third start at four, using the famed Pocono Pike to take a new mark of 1:51 over the good track. Thegelding, driven by Anthony Napolitano for trainer Daniel Renaud, defeated the first-over Independent One by a neck, with the speedy pacesetter Beach Boogie another half-length back behind the winner, who is owned by Brian & Ira Wallach Racing, Leonard Sorge, and Maria Reid.

Muscle Hill

Trainer/driver Ake Svanstedt made a big backstretch move with thesophomore colt New Jersey Viking, opened up an insurmountable advantage on the far turn, and went under the wire two lengths to the good while reducing his personal best to 1:54.3. The youngster was a multi-stakes winner at two, and now offers the prospect of better things ahead for the ownership of Knutsson Trotting Inc. and Little E LLC.