Bit of a Legend N takes $50,000 Open

04:27 PM 10 Sep 2017 NZST
Bit of a Legend N, Harness Racing
Bit of a Legend N
Georgia Panagi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, September 9, 2017 - Odds-on Bit of a Legend N with harness racing driver Jordan Stratton in the bike was more than good enough Saturday night (Sept. 9th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $50,000 Open Handicap Pace.

In play early from assigned post position No. 6, Bit of Legend N stuffed Somewhere in L A (Jason Bartlett) behind him, making the lead before a :26.4 opening quarter-mile. He then engaged in out-and-out equine theft, 'stealing' a 30-second next substation (:56.4 half),. That made the job of ever every non-Kiwi in the race much tougher.

Bit of Legend N finished his work night (1:25.1, 1:52.3), whipping Cooperstown (Greg Merton) by a unpressured length. Somewhere in L A, The Real One (Pat Lachance) and Mach it So (Brent Holland) rounded out the payees.

For Bit of a Legend N, an 8-year-old Down Under son of Bettor's Delight owned by Harry von Knoblauch Stable and trained by Peter Tritton, it was his sixth win in 20 '17 tries. The exacta paid $25.20, with the triple returning $153.50.

Frank Drucker

