Bit Of A Legend N takes Yonkers Open

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, July 28, 2018 - "Everywhere I drive people say to me, 'This is my favorite horse.' "

Such was Jordan Stratton's post-race assessment after slight choice Bit of Legend N ($7) went last-to-first Saturday night (July 28th), winning Yonkers Raceway's featured $44,00 Open Handicap Pace.

Unsurprisingly away last from his eight-hole confinement, Bit of a Legend N watched the sort of scrum he needed develop.

Caviart Luca (George Brennan) made the first lead, looping Americanprimetime (Greg Merton). The latter then made the lead right at a :26.2 opening quarter-mile, then found a :55.1 intermission. Doctor Butch (Jason Bartlett) was situated third, while Barimah A (Brent Holland) moved first-up from fourth.

Givenupdreaming (Eric Goodell) chased from second-over, with Robbie Burns N (Joe Bongiorno) behind that one and Bit of a Legend N working from fourth-over. The octet tightened up in and out of a 1:23.3 three-quarters, with Robbie Burns N wide and Bit of a Legend N widest.

Americanprimetime owned a length lead into the lane, but company was coming. Robbie Burns N disposed of Americanprimetime, but Bit of a Legend N dispatched all of 'em. He whipped 'Robbie' by a widening length-and-a-quarter in 1:51.4. Americanprimetime held third, with a rallying Capozzo (Mark MacDonald) and Caviart Luca settling for the minors.

For Bit of a Legend N, a 9-year-old double-millionaire Down Under son of Bettor's Delight owned by Von Knoblauch Stable and trained by Peter Tritton, it was his fourth win (45th career) in 13 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $53.50, the triple returned $258.50 and the superfecta paid $2,254.

Sunday afternoon's (July 29th) first post is 12:30 PM, with four 'French' trots beginning the dozen-race card.