Day At The Track

Blackwell Ruby IR has done nothing wrong

10:00 PM 04 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Blackwell Ruby IR
Blackwell Ruby IR
Besjon Doda Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, February 3, 2020 -- As harness racing speedy imports go, Blackwell Ruby IR has had no problem learning the rules of our roads.

The 5-year-old Irish homebred daughter of Kikikolt (Western Hanover - Katies Lucky Cam - Cam Fella) goes after a fourth consecutive victory Tuesday night (Feb. 4th), looming a short price from the pole in Yonkers Raceway's $16,000, second-race pace.

Blackwell Ruby IR stepped up the restricted class ladder and summarily dusted her last set of foes by 4¼ lengths a couple of weeks ago...accentuated by a :27.3 kicker.

"It wasn't as if she went by some tired horses," driver Jim Marohn Jr. said of the Jan. 21st effort.

"She not big, but she is very gritty with high speed. She tended to be a bit warm, though."

Sentiments of driver echoed sentiments of trainer, Irishman Robert Cleary.

"When we first started with her, all she wanted to do was leave a hundred (miles an hour)," Cleary said.

"I knew something about her. My friends back home held her in high regard. She was pacing in (1):58 on what would be considered a fair track here and she was beating some nice older horses...great-gaited.

"I began training her with some decent aged horses and she's learning to stay behind them," Cleary said.

Blackwell Ruby IR, whose life-best 1:52.3 Meadowlands effort began this current run, has license to be a good one.

Blackwell Ruby IR

A Harrah's Philly nose shy of going 5-for-5 to begin her North American career, 'Ruby' has a family tree that--according to the U.S Trotting Association's Anne Chunko--includes Kikikatie ($1.2 million-plus) and the half-million-dollar earning Katie Said.

Our heroine, who has been sent off at odds of 2-5 or less in all stateside tries, was given last week off for good reason. Her owner, Gavin Murdock, is in town from Belfast and plans a Yonkers Raceway visit Tuesday.

Blackwell Ruby IR is going to 'inform' Cleary of her upcoming schedule.

"Once she races through these restricted conditions, she's going to get a break before she goes against the older mares."

The chauffeur is convinced.

"I wouldn't put it past her," Marohn Jr. said.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Blackwell Ruby IR has done nothing wrong
04-Feb-2020 22:02 PM NZDT
A Yonkers million-dollar Monday
04-Feb-2020 21:02 PM NZDT
Stirring duel in Meadows Open
04-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Survivor Series enters second round
04-Feb-2020 11:02 AM NZDT
Pocono holds first qualifiers
04-Feb-2020 10:02 AM NZDT
Can Top Flight Angel return to winning ways
04-Feb-2020 09:02 AM NZDT
Super Bowl Sunday a hit at Pompano
04-Feb-2020 05:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News