Blackwell Ruby IR has done nothing wrong

YONKERS, NY, Monday, February 3, 2020 -- As harness racing speedy imports go, Blackwell Ruby IR has had no problem learning the rules of our roads.

The 5-year-old Irish homebred daughter of Kikikolt ( Western Hanover - Katies Lucky Cam - Cam Fella ) goes after a fourth consecutive victory Tuesday night (Feb. 4th), looming a short price from the pole in Yonkers Raceway's $16,000, second-race pace.

Blackwell Ruby IR stepped up the restricted class ladder and summarily dusted her last set of foes by 4¼ lengths a couple of weeks ago...accentuated by a :27.3 kicker.

"It wasn't as if she went by some tired horses," driver Jim Marohn Jr. said of the Jan. 21st effort.

"She not big, but she is very gritty with high speed. She tended to be a bit warm, though."

Sentiments of driver echoed sentiments of trainer, Irishman Robert Cleary.

"When we first started with her, all she wanted to do was leave a hundred (miles an hour)," Cleary said.

"I knew something about her. My friends back home held her in high regard. She was pacing in (1):58 on what would be considered a fair track here and she was beating some nice older horses...great-gaited.

"I began training her with some decent aged horses and she's learning to stay behind them," Cleary said.

Blackwell Ruby IR, whose life-best 1:52.3 Meadowlands effort began this current run, has license to be a good one.

Blackwell Ruby IR

A Harrah's Philly nose shy of going 5-for-5 to begin her North American career, 'Ruby' has a family tree that--according to the U.S Trotting Association's Anne Chunko--includes Kikikatie ($1.2 million-plus) and the half-million-dollar earning Katie Said.

Our heroine, who has been sent off at odds of 2-5 or less in all stateside tries, was given last week off for good reason. Her owner, Gavin Murdock, is in town from Belfast and plans a Yonkers Raceway visit Tuesday.

Blackwell Ruby IR is going to 'inform' Cleary of her upcoming schedule.

"Once she races through these restricted conditions, she's going to get a break before she goes against the older mares."

The chauffeur is convinced.

"I wouldn't put it past her," Marohn Jr. said.

Frank Drucker