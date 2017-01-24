Blazing Bobby Sox blazes to a 1:51.4 victory

DOVER,Del.---After breaking stride with a big lead en route to victory last week, Blazing Bobby Sox made amends on Monday winning the harness racing co-feature race with a convincing 1:51.4 success at Dover Downs on Jan. 23. Don't Ya Know won his race in 1:53.4.

Art Stafford Jr. moved Blazing Bobby Sox three wide at the three-quarters and quickly took the lead on the final turn and pulled away from her eight foes in the stretch for his first win of the New Year in his third start. The six-year-old altered son of The Panderosa -Liamatters won for the 15th time in his career while earning $143853 for the trainer-driver and his dad veteran horseman Art Stafford.Ken Kam (Ross Foster) was second in front of Cheyenne Jeffrey (Ross Wolfenden).

Don't Ya Know won the second half of the twin $9,000 features as Corey Callahan guided the Western Ideal -Caviart Vegas gelding to his second win in his last three, and third win in his last five with two close-seconds in between. Joan Dalphon and Elanor Laws own the winner trained by Jason Skinner. Casino Bags Carlo (Vince Copeland) finished second for the second consecutive outing. Allstar Preview (George Dennis) finished third. .

Russ Foster, recent winner of the DSOA Horizon Award - presented to a young horseman making his presence felt in the sport - won three races. Allan Davis, Montrell Teague and trainer Clyde Francis had two winners.

ENHANCE YOUR MIND AFTER 6TH STRAIGHT WIN IN $20,000 OPEN

Red-hot Enhance Your Mind, a winner of her last five races in-a-row, put her streak on the line in this week's $20,000 Mares Open Handicap on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Meet leading driver Vic Kirby has driven the Bryan Truitt owned and trained six-year-old in all her impressive wins. This time, she must start from outside post 8.

Elliesjet N gets her first start for new owner Foulk Stables after being purchase last week at the Meadowlands sale. Jonathan Roberts has been her regular driver this meet. Owner-trainer Gary Ewing's Sweet Bobbie driven by Ross Wolflenden has been solid om her recent starts with a win and three seconds in her last five outings.

Highly touted Lightning Mach N gets a big post change with Yannick Gingras driving the Down Under distaff from post 2. won her first three starts since arriving from Down Under. She was a beaten favorite finishing third a half-length off in her last start. Talented Nat A Virgin, with Corey Callahan racing for J&TSilva and Robert Cooper stables, has consecutive seconds and a win in her last three races. JFE Enterprises' veteran Scandalicious, had been victim of outside posts recently. She will be driven by Tony Morgan, from post 8.

There is an excellent supporting card on the all-female pacing Tuesday program.

Monday through Thursday live racing begins at 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are 'dark days' at the track. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600.

Marv Bachrad