Blueberry bombs explode at Big M

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Fans of harness racing driver Pat Berry undoubtedly have plenty of money burning a hole in their pockets after the exploits of the 44-year-old former Chicagoland pilot last weekend (March 6-7) at the Meadowlands.

It started innocently enough on Friday, when Berry guided Muscle Fashion ($22.80) to the winner's circle. His only winner of the night from 10 drives was still enough to show a flat-bet profit for the night, but the man also known as "The Blue Berry Bomber" was just getting started.

He got serious on Saturday, guiding three winners on the card, all of which went off at odds of at least 11-1.

Berry kept on driving when it appeared Another Daily Copy had the eighth race wrapped up and gunned down the 8-5 second choice with 11-1 chance Keep On Rocking A ($25.80).

Then Berry swept the Late Daily Double with 47-1 shot Barefoot Bluejeans ($96.40) and the 27-1 Jumping Jake ($57.00). Barefoot Bluejeans' win payoff was the largest of 2020 at the Big M as was the double, which returned $2,700.40.

Barefoot Bluejeans topped a $927 exacta, $4,302 trifecta and $1,918 ten-cent superfecta, completed a Pick-3 that returned $4,969 and the Late 50-cent Pick-4 that paid off a whopping $18,466, another 2020 high.

A $20 win bet on Berry's 19 weekend drives resulted in an investment of $380 and a return of $2,020, a profit of $1,640.

Other big weekend payoffs included the Friday 20-cent Pick-6 ($1,251) and Late 50-cent Pick-4 ($2,915) and Saturday's Pick-6 ($2,217).

The Big M's new "Fab Four" wagers have been well received since the track updated the wagering menu on Feb. 7 to offer $130,000 in guaranteed pools every night.

The 20-cent Pick-5 (race one) and 50-cent Late Pick-4 (race 10) offer $40,000 promises, while the 50-cent Early Pick-4 (race six) has a $50,000 guarantee. The 20-cent Pick-6 (race four) offers no guarantee but does promise big carryovers - which have already occurred twice - in the event no one picks all six winners.

Free program pages for the Early Pick-4 and Late 20-cent Jackpot Super High-Five are available at playmeadowlands.com and ustrotting.com.

"The Strategic Wagering division of the United States Trotting Association has been a big part of not only growing pool size and wagering interest here at the Meadowlands," said track Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir. "But at other tracks all over the United States. The partnership of the tracks, USTA and TrackMaster that provide free program pages and promote these low 15 percent takeout wagers has been essential to the growth of these guaranteed pools, which creates added interest in our sport every night."

BERRY GOES IN THE SULKY: Tune in to the Meadowlands' live in-house simulcast show Friday night at 6:22 p.m. when Berry will be the guest on the track's "In the Sulky" interview segment.

CONTINUING CARRYOVERS: This Friday night (post time 6:55 p.m.), fans of the 20-cent Jackpot Super High-Five will be shooting for some serious green. The fifth race carryover stands at $43,653, while the 13th race is at $47,953.

MAC AND BURKE: Andy McCarthy swept both co-features last Friday and finished the weekend atop the driver colony with five wins. Ron Burke had the most training victories with three.

WHHC RECAP: James Sidor captured Saturday night's World Harness Handicapping Championship Qualifier, presented by DerbyWars.com, at the Big M. He and second-place finisher Joe Barre will now move on the WHHC Final at the Meadowlands on April 18.

TIME FOR MAYHEM: The NCAA Basketball Tournament is almost here, and you can get a front row seat to the action - while getting your action - in the Big M's FanDuel Sportsbook.

The selection show is at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 when all conference tournament play is concluded. Then, the 68-team tournament - known for its upsets and Cinderella stories - gets underway on Tuesday, March 17.

WHAT'S GOING ON....

On March 13, card players who are 21 or older can play Texas Hold'em on "Free Poker Friday", hosted by World Free Poker.

Every live racing night place a win bet on the fourth race, and if you win, get the "winning experience" and have your picture taken in the winner's circle. Those who qualify should proceed to the winner's circle immediately after the race.

On Saturday (March 14), head to the Big M's Pink Restaurant for a fantastic St. Paddy's Day dinner. Enjoy Potato and Leek soup, bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage and a roasted prime rib carving station. The cost is only $39.95 and you can make reservations by calling 201-THE-BIGM. In addition, anytime a driver with green in his colors wins, two lucky patrons will receive $50 betting vouchers.

Meadowlands Media Relations