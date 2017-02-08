33rd win from start number 100

LEBANON, OH. - The harness racing warhorse Boffin, a 7-year-old Donato Hanover gelding making his 100th lifetime start, won for the 33rd time in Tuesday afternoon's $22,000 Open Trot at Miami Valley Raceway. Driver Chris Page was content to drop in fourth along the pylons after leaving from the outermost post position in the classy 10-horse field. After watching pacesetter Martz Time (Kayne Kauffman) cruise by the quarter in :28.1, Page opted to follow favored Final Breath (Dan Noble) into the outer flow as they passed the :56.3 half. When Final Breath couldn't clear and appeared stalled at the 1:25 three-quarter mile mark, Boffin was angled around him and the stretch-long duel with Martz Time was on. It wasn't until the final stride or two that Boffin gained his first advantage, winning by a head in 1:54.

Co-owner Anette Lorentzon trains Boffin. Kjell Johansson and Acl Stuteri Ab share ownership of the $394,452 winner. He paid $19.80 to win and coupled with Martz Time returned a healthy $106.20 exacta. Final Breath did hold on for the show dough.

Leading driver Kayne Kauffman visited the winner's circle in five consecutive races, including three of the eight elimination heats of a "Survivor Series" for $5000 horse and gelding pacers. Kauffman's series winners were Northern River (1:55.4, $8.80 to win), Catherine'sdiamond (finished second, placed first, $12.20), and Jagger Blue Chip (1:55, $14.00). Other triumphs in his handful of consecutive winners were Shakeitformegear (1:55.1, $6.20) and the trotter He's Got Pizazz (1:55.4, $9.00). Kauffman has opened up a double digit lead in the dash standings and eclipsed the $400,000 purse earnings plateau in the first 23 cards of the current 87-day meet.

Other Survivor Series winners were Shakrattlenrock (Brady Galliers, 1:53.3, $6.60), Eagle A Scootin (Jeremy Smith, 1:55.3, $17.80), Malosi N (Simon Allard, 1:57.2, $9.60), Dukes Up (Dan Noble, 1:56.3, $9.60) and Hobbys Hobbit (Chris Page, 1:55.3, $17.80). The top five in each of the eight divisions 'survived' to the second round next Tuesday, when four fields will chase $6000 purses. There will be two semi-final races for $7500 purses, followed by a $20,000 championship on February 28.