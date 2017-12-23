Bongiorno, Dobson win three

Joe Bongiorno guides Cracklin Rosie to victory at the Meadowlands Friday night, one of three winners on the card for the 24-year-old driver.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - On an evening that saw competitive harness racing, a $9,700 payout in the Pick 10 Survivor wager and no fewer than four drivers winning at least two races, Joe Bongiorno and Billy Dobson were the biggest winners of all, as both guided three horses to victory lane Friday night at the Meadowlands.

Bongiorno's three-bagger began with Woodbine shipper More Than Talk in the second race, who trotted the mile in 1:55.1 and returned $5.00 to win as the favorite for trainer Ron Burke. Cracklin Rosie followed in the sixth for trainer Carmen Auciello, paying $10.40 to win after pacing the mile in 1:53. Joe B's triple treat concluded in the ninth when Elysium Lady scored, paying $6.00, after trotting the mile in 1:54 for Burke.

Dobson got underway in the fifth race guiding Kyle Spagnola-trainee No Recess to a 14-1 upset ($30.80 to win). The winner trotted the mile in 1:53.3. Carobbean Pacetry took the eighth race pace in 1:51.3, returning $10.40 to her backers for trainer Meir Geller. Dobson's third winner came in the 13th race pace as even-money choice Talbot Chanel ($4.00) scored as much the best in a lifetime-fastest 1:53. The win gave Burke a training triple on the card.

A LITTLE MORE: It was a night for the chalk players as favorites reigned supreme in eight of the 13 races. ... Jim Marohn Jr. and Anthony Napolitano each recorded driving doubles. ... The Late 20 Cent Jackpot Super High Five again failed to result in a single-ticket winner, pushing the carryover past the $50,000 mark. ... All-source wagering on the card totaled $2,459,528. ... Racing resumes Saturday night at the Big M. Post time is 6:35 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations