Day At The Track

Fiftydallarbill cashes in on $600,000 Crown

02:41 PM 29 Oct 2017 NZDT
Fiftydallarbills, harness racing
Fiftydallarbill (3) and driver Trace Tetrick hit the wire first in the Breeders Crown 2-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot at Hoosier Park Saturday night.
Dean Gillette Photography
The winners circle celebration is on after Fiftydallarbills upset score in the Breeders Crown.
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Fiftydallarbill won the harness racing $600,000 Breeders Crown 2-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot at Hoosier Park on Saturday night by 1¼ lengths over Met's Hall in 1:55. Trace Tetrick drove the winner.

Fiftydallarbill (Swan For All-CR Dixie Chick) settled into sixth off the gate as Met's Hall and Samo Different Day fired quickly to the front with the former getting the top. Fourth Dimension, the 1-2 public choice, took a spot in fourth. Missile Hill jumped as the field was set in motion.

Met's Hall took the first quarter in :27.3 and as the half came in :57, Crystal Fashion started the outer flow, with Dawson Springs taking cover and Fiftydallarbill third over. Crystal Fashion swung around the turn and was pressured as he hit three-quarters in 1:26.4.

With Crystal Fashion tiring, Fiftydallarbill was full of trot, defying Met's Hall, who was all out to stay afloat to the wire but Fiftydallarbill easily passed him as the backfield faded, except for Samo Different Day, who kept going and took third over Skyway Torpedo.

William Crone trains Fiftydallarbill for owner John E. Barnard, who also bred him.

Fiftydallarbill paid $17.20 to win.

Fiftydallarbill



By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown

Includes Video See all Latest News