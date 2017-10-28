Day At The Track

Sweet $600,000 win for Youaremycandygirl

03:48 PM 28 Oct 2017 NZDT
Youaremycandygirl, Harness Racing Youaremycandygirl, Harness Racing Youaremycandygirl and friends celebrate a Breeders Crown win, harness racing
A mud-covered Yannick Gingras guides Youaremycandygirl to victory in the Breeders Crown 2-Year-Old Filly Pace at Hoosier Park Friday night.
Dean Gillette Photography
Yannick Gingras & Youaremycandygirl winners of the $600,000 Breeders Crown 2yr Old Filly Pace
Raymond Lance photo
Let the party begin! Youaremycandygirl and friends celebrate a Breeders Crown win.
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Youaremycandygirl, the heavy 2-5 public choice off a strong elimination score last week, won the $600,000 Breeders Crown 2-Year-Old Filly Pace by 4½ lengths at Hoosier Park Friday night. The time for the mile was 1:53.2 over a sloppy harness racing track. Yannick Gingras drove the filly for trainer Ron Burke.

Youaremycandygirl (American Ideal-Sweet Lady Jane) was in total control from start to finish. She cut the first quarter in :27.1, passing a quick-leaving Rainbow Room, who sat second through a :56.3 half and three-quarters in 1:25.2.

Around the last turn, Youaremycandygirl drew clear of a quick-closing Majorsspeciallady, who paced past Rainbow Room to get second. Firestorm came late for fourth.

Birnam Wood Farms bred Youaremycandygirl for owner W.J. Donovan. She paid $2.80 to win.

Youaremycandygirl

(Video coming)

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown

Pure Country takes $250,000 Crown
28-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video See all Latest News