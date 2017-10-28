Manchego remains undefeated 12 for 12

Manchego ups her record to a perfect 12-for-12 in taking the Breeders Crown 2-Year-Old Filly Trot at Hoosier Park Friday night.

ANDERSON, Ind. - Manchego became the first undefeated 2-year-old female trotter to win a Breeders Crown, capturing Friday night's $600,000 harness racing final by 4¼ lengths over Seviyorum in 1:54.4 over a sloppy track at Hoosier Park. Phaetosive finished third.

Manchego improved to 12-for-12 with the victory for trainer Jimmy Takter, who increased his record for Breeders Crown wins to 31. Takter has won this race five of the last six years.

Yannick Gingras, Manchego's driver, has won 17 Breeders Crown finals.

S M S Princess, Manchego and Phaetosive battled three wide through the first turn, with S M S Princess holding the early lead before yielding to Manchego as they reached the first quarter in :27.2. Manchengo kept Phaetosive to her outside up the backstretch before Phaetosive took the lead in a :55.4 half.

On the final turn, Manchego made her move to claim the lead for good and powered past Phaetosive near the top of the stretch on her way to her historic win.

Manchego is owned by Barry Guariglia's Black Horse Racing, John Fielding and Herb Liverman. Fielding has won 13 Breeders Crown trophies while Liverman has won six and Guariglia two.

A daughter of Muscle Hill out of the mare Secret Magic, Manchego has earned $873,948 this year. She was bred by Brittany Farms.

Manchego paid $3.00 to win as the 1-2 favorite.

Manchego

By Ken Weingartner, for Breeders Crown