Day At The Track

Manchego remains undefeated 12 for 12

02:25 PM 28 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Manchego, Harness Racing Manchego, Harness Racing Manchego, Harness Racing
Manchego ups her record to a perfect 12-for-12 in taking the Breeders Crown 2-Year-Old Filly Trot at Hoosier Park Friday night.
Dean Gillette Photography
Yannick Gingras & Manchego Winners of the $600,000 Breeders Crown 2yr Old Filly Trot
Raymond Lance photo
Manchego’s connections celebrate a Breeders Crown win.
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Manchego became the first undefeated 2-year-old female trotter to win a Breeders Crown, capturing Friday night's $600,000 harness racing final by 4¼ lengths over Seviyorum in 1:54.4 over a sloppy track at Hoosier Park. Phaetosive finished third.

Manchego improved to 12-for-12 with the victory for trainer Jimmy Takter, who increased his record for Breeders Crown wins to 31. Takter has won this race five of the last six years.

Yannick Gingras, Manchego's driver, has won 17 Breeders Crown finals.

S M S Princess, Manchego and Phaetosive battled three wide through the first turn, with S M S Princess holding the early lead before yielding to Manchego as they reached the first quarter in :27.2. Manchengo kept Phaetosive to her outside up the backstretch before Phaetosive took the lead in a :55.4 half.

On the final turn, Manchego made her move to claim the lead for good and powered past Phaetosive near the top of the stretch on her way to her historic win.

Manchego is owned by Barry Guariglia's Black Horse Racing, John Fielding and Herb Liverman. Fielding has won 13 Breeders Crown trophies while Liverman has won six and Guariglia two.

A daughter of Muscle Hill out of the mare Secret Magic, Manchego has earned $873,948 this year. She was bred by Brittany Farms.

Manchego paid $3.00 to win as the 1-2 favorite.

Manchego

(Video coming)

By Ken Weingartner, for Breeders Crown

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Pure Country takes $250,000 Crown
28-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Sweet $600,000 win for Youaremycandygirl
28-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Ariana G crushes in $500,000 Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
'Britches' rebounds in $500,000 Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Dragin The Wagon scores first Batavia win
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Manchego remains undefeated 12 for 12
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Jimmy Whittemore takes co-features
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News