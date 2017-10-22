Breeders Crown elims for 2YO male trotters

Fourth Dimension and driver Brian Sears hit the wire first in the second of two Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old colt and gelding trotters at Hoosier Park Saturday night.

ANDERSON, Ind. - Crystal Fashion and Fourth Dimension won their respective $20,000 Breeders Crown eliminations for harness racing 2-year-old colt and gelding trotters Saturday night at Hoosier Park.

In the first elim, Crystal Fashion ( Cantab Hall -Window Willow) stalked early speed to close and win a duel to the wire in 1:54.3.

Driven by David Miller, the Fashion Farms-owned freshman colt sat third behind early leavers, with Samo Different Day getting the top and cutting fractions of :28.3, :57.2 and 1:26.

Crystal Fashion, trained by Jim Campbell, came out at the top of the stretch and dueled with Samo Different Day to the wire and got up for a neck victory. Closing rapidly was Fiftydallarbill to get third. Dawson Springs was fourth and Moosonee finished fifth to take the last spot for next week's final.

Bred by Hanover Shoe Farms, Crystal Fashion paid $6.20 to win.

Fourth Dimension ( Chapter Seven -Corazon Blue Chip), with Brian Sears in the sulky, won the second elim in 1:54, a track record for freshmen colt trotters.

Met's Hall took the early lead, though Fourth Dimension left alertly from post 7 and found a good spot third past an opening fraction of :27. Before the :57 half, Fourth Dimension took to the outside and got the lead, rushing through a 1:25.4 three-quarters.

You Know You Do went first over late but couldn't get past Missile Hill, who split horses in the stretch. Missile Hill was third, You Know You Do was fourth and Skyway Torpedo took the fifth spot, grabbing the final berth in next week's final.

Trained by Marcus Melander for owners Courant, Inc., Fourth Dimension shook off Met's Hall's stubborn challenge to win by 1¼ lengths and pay $5.80.

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown