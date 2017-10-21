Rainbow Room wins Crown elim easy

Rainbow Room (l.) and David Miller hit the wire in front in the first of two Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old filly pacers.

ANDERSON, Ind. - Rainbow Room, with David Miller in the sulky, won the first of two harness racing eliminations of the Breeders Crown 2-year-old Filly Pace at Hoosier Park Friday night in 1:52.3.

Trained by Joe Holloway for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Val D'Or Farms and Theodore Gewertz, and breeder Vieux Carre Farms, Rainbow Room drew away in the stretch to win by 3 lengths.

Rainbow Room ( Somebeachsomewhere -Rainbow Blue) left brightly with Firestorm and Percy Bluechip but overtook that pair to get to the top and stay there through fractions of :26.3, :56 and 1:24.1, staying in full control to the wire.

Firestorm, who followed third most of the way, was all out to take second. Come See The Show came up the rail for third. Majorsspeciallady was fourth with Rock On Ladys fifth.

"I was worried about cutting the whole mile but she still had pace at the end," said Holloway.

Rainbow Room was the 6-5 favorite, paying $4.60 and goes to the final with a career bankroll of $359,624.

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown