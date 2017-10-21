Day At The Track

Youaremycandygirl a sweetheart in victory

03:22 PM 21 Oct 2017 NZDT
Youaremycandygirl, Harness Racing
Youaremycandygirl (l.) and driver Yannick Gingras score in the second of two Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old Filly Pacers at Hoosier Park Friday night.
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Youaremycandygirl captured the second $20,000 Breeders Crown elimination for harness racing 2-year-old pacing fillies with an eye-catching 1:51 victory at Hoosier Park Friday night. Yannick Gingras guided the daughter of American Ideal to the score.

Stablemate Strong Opinion and Matt Kakaley bolted to the :26.2 opening quarter lead but Youaremycandygirl, the 1-9 betting choice, shunned an early tuck and drove to take command between the first- and second-quarter mark. From that point the Ron Burke-trained filly cruised to victory easily holding off runner-up Reign On Me by a half-length.

A $150,000 yearling purchase from last fall's Harrisburg auction, Youaremycandygirl is owned by W J Donovan of Delray Beach, Florida.

"She was a little excited tonight," said Gingras after the race. "I heard the other filly (Reign On Me) and I asked her. She's a very honest filly."

Youaremycandygirl won for the sixth time in eight career starts, which includes an impressive score in the Shes A Great Lady at Mohawk.

Joining Youaremycandygirl in next Friday's Breeders Crown finale for juvenile pacing fillies will be Reign On Me, along with Strong Opinion, Pueblo Blue Chip and Im With Her.

The overwhelming betting favorite Youaremycandygirl paid $2.20 to win.

by Jay Bergman, for Breeders Crown


