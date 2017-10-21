Phaetosive sets mark in Breeders Crown elim

Phaetosive and driver Trond Smedshammer cruise home as much the best in the first of two Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old filly trotters at Hoosier Park Friday night.

ANDERSON, Ind. - Despite not having raced for 32 days, the Explosive Matter -Phaeton filly Phaetosive ($4.60 to win) set a Hoosier Park track record for harness racing freshman filly trotters in winning the first of two Breeders Crown eliminations Friday night, stopping the timer in 1:53.3.

Basquiat, the even-money favorite, went to the lead despite the outside post eight, and set fractions of :27.4 and :57.1 while Phaetosive and trainer-driver Trond Smedshammer bided their time third. Phaetosive moved out raw into the far turn, trotted up to Basquiat by the 1:25.4 three-quarters, put that rival away quickly, and finished in :27.4 to win by three lengths in hand. Seviyorum closed on the far outside to catch Jordan Blue Chip for second, with Atlanta and Hey Blondie also earning their way into next Friday's final.

Phaetosive, owned by the Purple Haze Stables LLC and another Hanover Shoe Farms-bred winner, now sports a career record of 6-4-2-0, with her only two defeats coming to the undefeated Manchego, who won the division's other elimination in 1:54.1. That matchup next week could be spectacular.

Smedshammer said he hadn't been to Hoosier Park in 20 years: "And I even got lost coming here." Fortunately, there was no deviation of course with Phaetosive: "I got her into striking position, because I knew Yannick (Gingras, with Basquiat, who would finish sixth) would be leaving. I moved her out at the half, and she trotted up strongly and went right on by."

By Gerry Connors, for Breeders Crown