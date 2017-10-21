Day At The Track

Manchego still perfect after Crown romp

05:38 PM 21 Oct 2017 NZDT
Manchego and driver Yannick Gingras are much the best in the second of two Breeders Crown eliminations for 2-year-old trotting fillies Friday night at Hoosier Park.
ANDERSON, Ind. - Manchego continued her unbeaten ways capturing the second of two $20,000 Breeders Crown eliminations for harness racing juvenile trotting fillies Friday night at Hoosier Park. Yannick Gingras was in the sulky for the victory, which was clocked in 1:54.1.

Gingras and Manchego floated out at the start and allowed rail-starting Looking For Zelda to take control of the race and cut the opening fraction of :27.3. Manchego was rated to take command after the first three-eighths and was able to set well-rated fractions sprinting off in the late stages for her 11th win in as many career starts. Lily Stride went a brave trip racing much of the mile without cover to gain the second spot, though a full 2Â½ lengths off the winner.

A $120,000 yearling purchase by Black Horse Racing, John Fielding and Herb Liverman from last year's Lexington Selected auction, Manchego is a daughter of Muscle Hill from the Cantab Hall-sired mare Secret Magic.

Asked about the threat to Manchego at headstretch, trainer Jimmy Takter offered this: "It would take one heck of a filly to go by this filly," he said. "So far, we haven't seen anyone."

Manchego, a 1-20 proposition, returned $2.10 for the victory while pushing her career bankroll to $573,948. In addition to the winner and Lily Stride, Top Expectations, S M S Princess and Looking For Zelda all advanced to next Friday's finale.

By Jay Bergman, for Breeders Crown
 

 

