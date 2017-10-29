Day At The Track

What The Hill king of $527,500 Crown

03:23 PM 29 Oct 2017 NZDT
What The Hill and driver David Miller are on their way to victory in the Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot at Hoosier Park Saturday night.
Dean Gillette Photography
Raymond Lance photo
The connections of What The Hill are all smiles in the winners circle after winning the Breeders Crown.
Dean Gillette Photography
ANDERSON, Ind. - What The Hill dominated his harness racing division foes again as he won the $527,500 Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot at Hoosier Park Saturday night in 1:52.3. David Miller drove the winner.

Four left the gate evenly, finding spots behind Lindy The Great, who guided the field through a :26.4 opening quarter. In the catbird seat was slight 7-5 favorite What The Hill as positions stayed the same through a half in :55.4.

Yes Mickey began an overland journey to chase the top two, passing Top Flight Angel and Seven And Seven, who had no chance when What The Hill left the pocket and glided down the stretch to deny Lindy The Great the win, as International Moni, also 7-5 at post time, closed strongly down the center of the track.

What The Hill stayed in flight to win by two lengths over Lindy The Great, who held second as International Moni picked up the third spot.

Stan Klemencic bred What The Hill (Muscle Hill-K T Cha Cha). Ron Burke trains the colt, owned by his Burke Racing Stable, Our Horse Cents Stables and J & T Silva Stables.

What The Hill paid $4.80 to win.

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown

 

