Day At The Track

'Britches' rebounds in $500,000 Breeders Crown

02:53 PM 28 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Blazin Britches, Harness Racing Blazin Britches, Harness Racing
Blazin Britches and driver Trace Tetrick score in the Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old Filly Pace at Hoosier Park Friday night.
Dean Gillette Photography
The connections of Blazin Britches celebrate a Breeders Crown win.
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Blazin Britches, one of last week's beaten elimination favorites, won the $500,000 Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old Filly Pace by a half-length at Hoosier Park Friday night. The time for the mile was 1:52.1 over a sloppy harness racing track. Trace Tetrick was in the sulky.

Blazin Britches (Rock N Roll Heaven-Soggy Britches) sat third as the field left the gate as Idyllic Beach dueled with favorite Agent Q, who passed that one to take the lead with the first quarter going in :27.

Blazin Britches didn't wait long, brushing to take the lead as the half went in :56 while Caviart Ally took to the outside for a charge going to three-quarters in 1:24.2.

Agent Q couldn't handle Caviart Ally's momentum, while Idyllic Beach rolled along blocked until deep stretch when Blazin Britches was in full command, keeping Caviart Ally - who followed to finish second - at bay.

Idyllic Beach shook out of the closing crowd and was up for third with a late strong drive. Agent Q held the fourth spot at the wire.

Trained by Brian Brown, Blazin Britches was bred by Emerald Highlands Farm, which also owns the filly. It was her 11th win in 15 starts this season. She paid $12.20 to win.

Blazin Britches

 

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Pure Country takes $250,000 Crown
28-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Sweet $600,000 win for Youaremycandygirl
28-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Ariana G crushes in $500,000 Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
'Britches' rebounds in $500,000 Breeders Crown
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Dragin The Wagon scores first Batavia win
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Manchego remains undefeated 12 for 12
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Jimmy Whittemore takes co-features
28-Oct-2017 14:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News