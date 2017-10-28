'Britches' rebounds in $500,000 Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. - Blazin Britches, one of last week's beaten elimination favorites, won the $500,000 Breeders Crown 3-Year-Old Filly Pace by a half-length at Hoosier Park Friday night. The time for the mile was 1:52.1 over a sloppy harness racing track. Trace Tetrick was in the sulky.

Blazin Britches ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Soggy Britches) sat third as the field left the gate as Idyllic Beach dueled with favorite Agent Q, who passed that one to take the lead with the first quarter going in :27.

Blazin Britches didn't wait long, brushing to take the lead as the half went in :56 while Caviart Ally took to the outside for a charge going to three-quarters in 1:24.2.

Agent Q couldn't handle Caviart Ally's momentum, while Idyllic Beach rolled along blocked until deep stretch when Blazin Britches was in full command, keeping Caviart Ally - who followed to finish second - at bay.

Idyllic Beach shook out of the closing crowd and was up for third with a late strong drive. Agent Q held the fourth spot at the wire.

Trained by Brian Brown, Blazin Britches was bred by Emerald Highlands Farm, which also owns the filly. It was her 11th win in 15 starts this season. She paid $12.20 to win.

Blazin Britches

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown