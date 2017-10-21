Overdraft Volo in sole elim of Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. - Overdraft Volo drafted nicely in the pocket until the head of the stretch, moved out to the lead, then held off the late move of favored Ice Attraction to win the single Breeders Crown elimination for harness racing 3-year-old Trotting Fillies in 1:53.3 at Hoosier Park Friday night.

Driver Andy Miller pointed the daughter of Yankee Glide forward at the start and yielded to Fine Tuned Lady to sit the covered two-hole trip. Fine Tuned Lady put up fractions of :27.2, :57.1, and 1:25.3, the speedup in the third quarter due to a big move from first-over Checkmate Time, who went off stride midway around the far turn.

Miller moved out with Overdraft Volo in early stretch and went right by Fine Tuned Lady, and the sophomore then had to be game to withstand the consistent inching in of Ice Attraction, holding on to a neck margin at the finish while returning $11.00 as the fourth choice.

As was the case with their pacing counterparts earlier, the sophomore trotting fillies drew 11 entrants, and under the Breeders Crown rules at Hoosier, which starts nine across and a trailing 10 horse, the top two horses accepting byes automatically got in next week's championship. The remaining nine raced Friday to eliminate one.

Champion mare Ariana G, who will undoubtedly be a heavy favorite next week, accepted a bye, as did Thats All Moni.

Overdraft Volo will draw for a post between 1 and 5 because of her elim victory, while the rest, including the bye horses, will go into an open draw. Following Ice Attraction in order was Fine Tuned Lady, Sunshine Delight, Highland Top Hill, Dream Baby Dream, and then three who made a break in stride: second choice Dream Together and Checkmate Time, who recovered well enough to make the final, and Southwind Avanti, who did not.

The "Team Orange" combo of driver Andy and trainer Julie Miller has kept this filly in prime fettle throughout the stakes season as she notched her fifth win of the campaign for owners Pinske Stable and Kentuckiana Racing Stable. Kentuckiana also was part of the breeding of the filly, along with Jorgen Jahre.

"I got the trip I wanted," Andy Miller noted after the race. "When I pulled out she was strong, went to the lead and sprinted away, and then she stayed strong when the other filly (Ice Attraction) came to her." The Millers hope that Overdraft Volo stays strong for another week, with a date facing Ariana G looming seven days away.

By Gerry Connors, for Breeders Crown