Breeders Crown was a huge success

MILTON, ON - October 29, 2019 -- The 36th Breeders Crown , presented by Libfeld/Katz Breeding Partnership, was held this past weekend at Woodbine Mohawk Park and was a huge harness racing success according to John Campbell , President of the Hambletonian Society.

"We couldn't be happier with this year's Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park," he said. "Feedback from everyone was extremely positive. From the hospitality, to the facility, to the attention to detail, the event was a huge success."

The two-day event generated a Canadian-record total handle of $6.6 million wagered on the Breeders Crown.

In addition to the Canadian-record handle, strong attendance, full dining rooms, a sold-out COSA Premium Lounge, the event also gave back to the community in a significant way through the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge, raising $282,997 for five local charities.

Cancer Society of Canada, Pinball Clemons Foundation and Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation all received significant donations from the Charity Challenge. Woodbine Cares Foundation also made a donation in honour of presenting sponsor Marvin Katz to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.

"We were honoured to host this prestigious event and we are very proud of the results," said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. "Staging event of this magnitude wouldn't have been possible without contributions from our many partners, and specifically the Hambletonian Society and the Libfeld/Katz Breeding Partnership. We look forward to hosting this event again in the future."

The Breeders Crown weekend featured 12 championship races and was truly an International affair.

The weekend concluded with French trotting sensation Bold Eagle scoring a convincing victory in the $657,895 (CAD) Open Trot, his first start ever outside Europe. The SÃ©bastien Guarato trained eight-year-old can add a Crown trophy to his accomplishments of more than $5 million earned and 46 victories.

Driver Andrew McCarthy of Australia won four Crown trophies over the weekend. Along with McCarthy, three other drivers visited the winner's circle on multiple occasions, as Canadian-born Yannick Gingras, American Brian Sears and New Zealand's Dexter Dunn each won two Crown races.

American and Woodbine Mohawk Park regular Tony Alagna led all trainers with three Crown victories. Swedish-American conditioner Nancy Johansson was the only other trainer with multiple victories, capturing two Crown trophies.

This year's Breeders Crown marked the first visit of the annual harness racing championship series to Woodbine Mohawk Park since 2008 and the first-time ever the Campbellville oval hosted all 12 finals in the same year.