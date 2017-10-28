Emoticon Hanover takes $250,000 Trot

Emoticon Hanover and driver Dan Dube win the Breeders Crown Mare Trot at Hoosier Park Friday night

ANDERSON, Ind. - Emoticon Hanover and harness racing driver Daniel Dube went to the front and never looked back to win Friday night's $250,000 Breeders Crown Mare Trot by three-quarters of a length over Caprice Hill in 1:53.4 at Hoosier Park.

Pink Pistol was third and Flowers N Songs, who went off stride on the final turn, completed the order of finish in the four-horse field.

Emoticon Hanover finished second in last year's Breeders Crown for 3-year-old female trotters. A 4-year-old has won four of the last five Breeders Crown events for the mare trotters.

Emoticon Hanover is a 4-year-old daughter of Kadabra out of the mare Emmylou Who. She is trained by Luc Blais for owner Serge Godin's Determination Stable. This is Godin's third Breeders Crown trophy. Blais won one previous Crown with Intimidate in 2012.

Dube has won six Breeders Crown finals in his career.

For the year, Emoticon Hanover has won five of 12 races and earned $373,166. She has won 16 of 37 lifetime starts and earned $1.03 million.

Emoticon Hanover was bred by Linda Wellwood, Tammy Aspden, Anne Shunock and Diane Ingham.

She paid $2.20 to win as the 1-9 favorite.

By Ken Weingartner, for Breeders Crown

