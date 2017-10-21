Day At The Track

Breeders Crown Mare Pace - Elim 1 of 2

01:02 PM 21 Oct 2017 NZDT
Darlinonthebeach and driver Brett Miller take the first of two Breeders Crown Mares Pace eliminations at Hoosier Park Friday night. (Credit: Dean Gillette)
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Darlinonthebeach, with Brett Miller in the sulky, won the first of two Breeders Crown eliminations for harness racing mare pacers in 1:49.3 at Hoosier Park Friday night.

The winner is trained by Nancy Johansson for owner-breeder White Birch Farm.

Darlinonthebeach left alertly, with Lady Shadow by her side, letting that one get the lead in a first quarter of :26.

Lady Shadow cut the half in :54.4 as Pure Country went first over to chase the top two. Three-quarters went in 1:22.4.

Darlinonthebeach (Somebeachsomewhere-Darlin's Delight) was game around the turn and into the stretch and sprinted by Lady Shadow, who held the second spot.

Windsun Glory closed late to get the show dough with Pure Country finishing fourth.

Assistant trainer Marcus Johansson said he was "happy here with her effort" though he said she had a slow start this season.

Darlinonthebeach, who went off at 5-1 and paid $13.80 to win, lifted her lifetime earnings to just under $950,000.

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown

 

