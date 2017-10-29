Day At The Track

Tough trip no problem for Split The House

04:20 PM 29 Oct 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Split The House, harness racing Split The House, harness racing
Split The House and Brett Miller win the $421,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace
Raymond Lance photo
Split The House and driver Brett Miller are victorious in the Breeders Crown Open Pace at Hoosier Park Saturday night.
Dean Gillette Photography

ANDERSON, Ind. - Split The House made his second move worthy of winning the $421,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace at Hoosier Park Saturday night in a sparkling 1:48.1. Harness racing driver Brett Miller drove the winner, who hit the finish one length in front of McWicked.

Split The House (Rocknroll Hanover-Shake That Junk) left alertly but settled for second as All Bets Off soared from the outside nine post to take the early lead. The first quarter came up in a sizzling :25.4 as the shuffling began.

From the second tier the first takeover came when Keystone Velocity went to the outside and brushed to the lead, putting All Bets Off in second, but not for long. Split The House retook the lead with another brush, passing those two.

The battles were not over as All Bets Off returned to the outside and took on Mach It So, one of the early leaders shuffled, as the lead exchanged through a half in :53.4 and three-quarters in 1:21.1.

Into the stretch, the duelers were Mach It So and All Bets Off, but neither could handle the second move by Split The House, as he passed the battling duo and took the win.

McWicked took advantage of the late duel and flew by the pair to take second. Mach It So earned the show spot. Both were sent to the gate at odds of 2-1, with Mach It So the slight actual favorite.

Fair Winds Farm bred Split The House, who is owned by Crawford Farms Racing. Chris Oakes trains the 5-year-old gelding, who won his second race of the season in only his sixth start of the year.

Split The House paid $18.40 to win.

(Video coming)

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Indiana Shines during Breeders Crown
29-Oct-2017 18:10 PM NZDT
Dr.J Hanover wins $50,000 Open
29-Oct-2017 18:10 PM NZDT
Tough trip no problem for Split The House
29-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
In Runaway Bay swoops field in Open
29-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Beckhams Z Tam scores in $527,500 Crown
29-Oct-2017 16:10 PM NZDT
Gary Kamal Pacing Series in the book
29-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Sweet Ashley T wins Vernon Downs feature
29-Oct-2017 15:10 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News