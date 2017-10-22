Breeders Crown elims for Open Trotters

Crazy Wow and driver Yannick Gingras are moving well at the wire in the second of two Breeders Crown eliminations for open trotters Saturday night at Hoosier Park.

Hannelore Hanover and driver Yannick Gingras score in the first of two Breeders Crown eliminations for open trotters Saturday night at Hoosier Park.

ANDERSON, Ind. - Hannelore Hanover and Crazy Wow won their respective harness racing $25,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot eliminations at Hoosier Park Saturday night.

Hannelore Hanover ( Swan For All -High Sobriety) took control immediately in the first elim, leaving the gate and never yielded the top, winning in 1:52.4 with Yannick Gingras in the bike for trainer Ron Burke, owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi and F. Baldachino and breeder Hanover Shoe Farms.

Unchanged into the stretch, Hannelore Hanover cut fractions of :28, :57.4, 1:25.4, followed until three-quarters by JL Cruze. Il Sogno Dream came first over and went after the leader with Mambo Lindy picking up his cover but Hannelore Hanover was still able to turn the boys away as the 5-year-old mare finished in front by 2¼ lengths.

Mambo Lindy got up for second and JL Cruze picked up the show on the rail. Il Sogno Dream was fourth and the other qualifier for next week's final was Pinkman, who finished fifth.

"We were happy with her today," said Burke. "She did exactly what she was supposed to do." He said she had her earplugs still in when finishing. "We tried a new shoe on her last week [at Hoosier] for the first time in her life and I think that was [why she lost]. She didn't like the shoe."

As the heavy public choice, Hannelore Hanover paid $2.40 to win.

Hannelore Hanover

Crazy Wow ( Crazed -No Pan No Gain) left brightly in the second elim to take control of his six foes and go wire to wire, winning in 1:53 with Gingras completing the Open Trot driving sweep. Burke, who trained both elim winners, schools the 5-year-old owned by Our Horse Cents Stable, Stable 45, J & T Silva Stables, Deo Volente Farms and bred by Peter Pan Stables.

Crazy Wow sped to the first quarter in :26.3, the half in :56.4 and three-quarters in 1:25.1.

Lookslikeachpndale followed in second most of the mile until giving way to Marion Maurader, who went first up after the half and presented a mild challenge to Crazy Wow, which resulted in a second-place finish, 1¾ lengths behind the winner.

Lookslikeachpndale held for third with Homicide Hunter (the supplemented entry) making the final by taking fourth. Resolve was sharp late, coming up the rail with a rush to finish fifth and just make it into the final.

Crazy Wow paid $5.20 to win.

Crazy Wow

By Frank Cotolo, for Breeders Crown