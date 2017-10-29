The lady is a champ in $526,250 Trot

ANDERSON, Ind. - Hannelore Hanover became the first female harness racing winner of the Breeders Crown Open Trot in 19 years, beating Crazy Wow by 1¼ lengths in 1:52.1 in Saturday night's $526,250 final at Hoosier Park. Marion Marauder was third.

Crazy Wow led the field around the first turn with Hannelore Hanover staying to his outside in a move for the lead. She got there just prior to the quarter, reached in :26.3, but held the spot only briefly as Marion Marauder trotted by and took the group to the half in :55.3.

Marion Marauder remained on top as the field hit three-quarters in 1:25, but Hannelore Hanover and driver Yannick Gingras were soon to make a move in the stretch to take the lead for good.

"I honestly didn't see that one coming," said Gingras about Marion Marauder leaving hard off the gate. "I didn't really want to be in a two hole. I know he is a nice horse, but I didn't want to be behind him. It's just the way it goes and it worked out."

Hannelore Hanover, a 5-year-old mare trained by Ron Burke, became the first female winner of the Open Trot since Moni Maker in 1998. The only other mare to win the Open Trot was CR Kay Suzie in 1996.

For the year, Hannelore Hanover has won nine of 16 races and earned $952,879. For her career, the former Indiana Sire Stakes champion has won 35 of 57 races and banked $2.37 million.

Hannelore Hanover is owned by Burke Racing Stable, the partnership of Mark Weaver and Mike Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino and J&T Silva Stables. Burke Racing and Weaver Bruscemi each have seven Breeders Crown wins while J&T Silva Stables has three and Frank Baldachino two.

Hannelore Hanover is a daughter of Swan For All out of the mare High Sobriety. She was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.

"It's an Indiana bred, we bought her as a baby," said Baldachino. "We never had expectations when we bought her. If she had been a nice Indiana-sired horse we would have been tickled pink. And for her to do this tonight is incredible."

Gingras picked up his fourth Breeders Crown win of the weekend and pushed his career total to 20. Burke got his 12th trophy as a trainer.

Hannelore Hanover paid $3.00 to win as the 1-2 favorite.

By Ken Weingartner, for Breeders Crown