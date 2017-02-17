Day At The Track

Brett miller sweeps dash for g-notes finals

02:11 PM 17 Feb 2017 NZDT
Never Ever Clever defeated the boys in the $15,000 final.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 16, 2017) - Brett Miller stole the show on a cold, windy harness racing night at the Meadowlands on Thursday, winning four of the night's nine races including both Dash For the G-Notes series finals.

Miller kicked off the "Meadowlands Harness Live" broadcast on SNY with a Dash win with the mare Never Ever Clever, who defeated the boys in the $15,000 final.

Never Ever Clever, a 6-year-old Muscle Hill mare trained by Jonas Czernyson, held off the late charge of the favored Harmon Stable entry of Montalbano Bi and Detroit Rapper. Never Ever Clever won in 1:55 for her 11th lifetime victory.

One race later, Miller survived an adventurous final quarter mile to score in another G-Notes final with I Found My Beach. After following race favorite Mr. Big Load from the pocket, Miller first attempted to go outside in the stretch only to swerve back towards the pylons. That was the winning move as the 8-year-old Mach Three gelding sprinted away to score in by a length in 1:53 in the $12,500 event.

The four wins give Miller 83 for the current season, 31 more than second-place Jim Marohn, Jr.

Total handle was $1,347,906 for the 9-race program.

Live racing resumes Friday with an 11-race card. Post time is 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.playmeadowlands.com.

Justin Horowitz

