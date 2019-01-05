Brett Miller records first victory

LEBANON, OH. - Brett Miller recorded his first victory at Miami Valley Raceway on Friday (Jan. 4)-Opening Night of the 2019 87-day meet- in the feature race, a $16,000 event for top condition mare pacers. The 45-year-old reinsman plans to make Miami Valley his base of operation for the next four months as the purple and white clad nephew of Hall Of Famer David Miller has returned to his roots in Ohio, where he started his distinguished career.

Miller got away fifth with Rock Me Baby over the rain-soaked racing strip as the field sped past the quarter pole in :26.3. Still fifth as the distaff pacers passed the half in :54.2, Miller and Rock Me Baby made an impressive three-wide rush during the third panel which resulted in the lead at the 1:23.3 three quarter station. From there it was clear sailing to the wire in 1:53.3, holding off Avila Beach (Jeremy Smith) by 3-1/2 lengths. Big Bad Jane garnered the show dough.

A trio of other drivers scored driving doubles before a full house of patrons eager to welcome back live racing to the southwestern Ohio oval. Kyle Ater, Tyler Smith, Josh Sutton and defending Miami Valley dash champ Trace Tetrick all reached the winner's circle twice on Opening Night.

Racing resumes Saturday night (Jan. 5) with a powerful 14-race program featuring a $25,000 Open Handicap and a total of $187,500 in overnight purses.

The highly anticipated 3rd annual North America Drivers Championship will take center stage on the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday matinees which all start at 2:05 p.m.

