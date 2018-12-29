EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - He didn't leap any tall buildings in a single bound, but "Super" Brett Miller lived up to his nickname nonetheless at the Meadowlands Thursday night, winning three of the 10 races on the harness racing program.

Miller got his party started in the fourth race trot for $10,000 claimers, putting 5-2 second choice Photo King into a perfect spot second-over before rolling home to 1¼-length win in 1:55.2. The Saratoga shipper won his second straight and ninth in 40 starts this year.

Monty's Play scorched the mile oval in race six, scoring in a 3- and 4-year-old $25,000 claiming pace in a lifetime-best 1:50.4. Miller had the 2-5 favorite racing on the outside past the half and three-quarters before squashing the field by 7¾ lengths, extending the Dover Downs shipper's win streak to three for trainer Scott DiDomenico, who won for the first time at the Big M meeting.

Miller completed his three-bagger with another DiDomenico student, Spanish Art, in the eighth race $7,500 claiming pace. After getting gunned down by a nose a week ago as the 8-5 favorite, the betting public showed no fear, betting Spanish Art down to even-money, and the 4-year-old gelding delivered in 1:52.1 by a length despite going parked for the final half-mile.

THREE PAIR: Drivers Eric Abbatiello, Anthony Napolitano and Eric Carlson all won twice on the card, meaning that four drivers accounted for nine of the winners on the program.

A LITTLE MORE: The Big M's signature wager, the 50-Cent Pick-4, saw big action as $81,907 was poured into the pool. The winning combination of 7-4-7-3 returned $265.80. ... All-source wagering totaled $1,413,436. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m. with a big 14-race card. The feature is the seventh race $20,000 Fillies and Mares Preferred Handicap for pacers. The 2-1 morning-line favorite is Darlinonthebeach, who has won 19-of-53 lifetime starts, good for earnings of $1,058,648.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations