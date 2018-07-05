Day At The Track

SBOANJ disagrees with Gural decision on Sears

05:30 AM 05 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mark Ford, harness racing
Mark Ford - "We strongly disagree with the Meadowland's decision."

MANALAPAN, NJ -- July 4, 2018 -- It was brought to our attention last night that Brian Sears was not permitted to be listed on the Jimmy Takter trained Meadowlands Pace Elimination entrant THINKBIG DREAMBIG, scheduled for the sixth race this Saturday night at the Meadowlands.

After speaking with both parties, it is apparent that this is a personal issue. We strongly disagree with the Meadowlands decision and the SBOANJ will continue to work toward a resolution.

From Mark Ford, president of the SBOANJ

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Track record for Custom Cantab at Hoosier
05-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
Vernon Downs feature goes to Western Toro
05-Jul-2018 13:07 PM NZST
SBOANJ disagrees with Gural decision on Sears
05-Jul-2018 05:07 AM NZST
Melodies Major sets track record at Monticello
05-Jul-2018 05:07 AM NZST
Delightfully Wild scores in Mares Open
05-Jul-2018 05:07 AM NZST
Power failure halts races at Buffalo Raceway
05-Jul-2018 05:07 AM NZST
Hot trainer Gareth Dowse wins with Obvious Blue Chip
05-Jul-2018 05:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News