SBOANJ disagrees with Gural decision on Sears

MANALAPAN, NJ -- July 4, 2018 -- It was brought to our attention last night that Brian Sears was not permitted to be listed on the Jimmy Takter trained Meadowlands Pace Elimination entrant THINKBIG DREAMBIG, scheduled for the sixth race this Saturday night at the Meadowlands.

After speaking with both parties, it is apparent that this is a personal issue. We strongly disagree with the Meadowlands decision and the SBOANJ will continue to work toward a resolution.