Buckeye Stallion Series kicks off

LEBANON, OH. - The newest innovation to the Ohio-sired stakes harness racing calendar kicked off at Miami Valley Raceway on Friday (May 5) with six $12,500 divisions of the first leg of the Buckeye Stallion Series, three for 3-year-old trotting fillies and three for 3-year-old pacing fillies.

Designed and administered by the Ohio Harness Horsemens Association (OHHA), the Buckeye Stallion Series is intended to give the growing number of Ohio-sired foals an alternative level between the lucrative Ohio Sires Stakes program and the Ohio county fair circuits where they can compete in competitive races for decent purses. The first leg of the colts and geldings divisions will be raced on the Saturday (May 6) program at Miami Valley, which will begin at 7:05 p.m.-an hour later than usual to accommodate the large throng of patrons expected to watch and wager the Kentucky Derby.

In the initial sophomore filly pace division, Only Live Once (Jason Brewer) lived up to her role as the heavy favorite, topping Banger L (Josh Sutton) and Thank The Bank (Dan Noble) in 1:58.4 over a sloppy track. The Foreclosure N lass, who races for Diamond H Racing Stable, Daybreak Racing Stable and trainer Tyler George, paid $2.60 in garnering her sixth lifetime win and pushing her career earnings over $25,000.

Astroffical (Aaron Merriman) pulled a mild upset in the second split, topping favored Won For Gigi (Chris Page) and Cursive L (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) in 1:57.4. The Art Official daughter is owned and trained by Tye Loy, and returned $19.20 to her mutuel backers.

Realistic (Kayne Kauffman) completed the filly pace winners with a 1:57 tally over A Bit Of Heaven (Chris Page) and Hula Shuffle (Jeremy Smith) in the third division. Owner-trainer Scott Mogan's daughter of Woodstock broke her maiden in just her fourth trip to post, paying a $7.40 win dividend.

The first trotting split produced a 42-1 longshot as Got It Good (Josh Sutton) upset Only Caviar's (Dan Noble) and Miss Perfection (Robin Miller) in 2:01.4. The $86.60 winner is owned by Shining MPRB Stable and trained by Joe Putnam. The upset triumph was the first for the daughter of Triumphant Caviar .

Ann-E Oaks (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) copped the next trot split besting Rompaway Jazzy (Aaron Merriman) and Driving Miss Sadie (Kurt Sugg) in 1:59.3. Scott Cox trains this Triumphant Caviar filly for Jughead Stables, Jonas Schlabach, Jim Shipley and David Lindsey. Dispatched at 9-2 odds, Ann-E Oaks scored for the first time in her ninth lifetime start.

The final trotting heat generated another generous payoff as Gertie Jean (Pierce Henry) paid $40.40 besting fellow longshot Full Of Pride (Marty Wollam) and Rompaway Jolly (Aaron Merriman) in 2:01.2. Michael Molitor and Walden Meyer own the winning daughter of His Highness and have entrusted her conditioning to Chad Williamson.

Gregg Keidel