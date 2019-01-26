Burke trainees come back fresh

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - If you were wondering whether Ron Burke harness racing trainees could be bet with confidence off a layoff, wonder no more. The answer is a resounding "Yes!".

Burke, and his go-to driver Yannick Gingras, teamed up to win three times on the Friday card at the Meadowlands, all with horses who have been out of action for a while.

The potent pair got their evening underway in the third race trot for non-winners of $16,000 in their last five starts as 6-5 favorite Misslarose scored by a half-length in 1:54.4 after making the top at the half-mile marker. The 5-year-old daughter of Majestic Son -Marion Chocolata qualified on Jan. 19 but had not been in a pari-mutuel race since Dec. 21.

Tearful Of Happy, a 5-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Tear Drop, was next, overcoming post 10 and a 35-day layoff to storm home a 4½-length winner in 1:53 in the fourth race fillies and mares non-winners of $3,500 pace as the even-money public choice for her third win in four starts.

Burke and Gingras capped their three-bagger in the eighth race non-winners of $5,000 trot with 8-5 second choice Resita, who had not been seen since Dec. 28. The 5-year-old gelded son of Manofmanymissions -Winkys Magik made a huge move on the far turn on the way to a 4¾-length score in 1:54.2.

Gingras would go on to another win on the card, but his fourth victory of the night would come for trainer Jules Czermann Jr. in the 10th race pace for $7,500 claimers with 3-1 third choice Pop Pop Joe, an 8-year-old gelding by Royal Mattjesty -Ashlee's Way.

A LITTLE MORE: Wagering on the Big M's signature bet, the 50-Cent Pick-4, was vigorous as $100,658 was poured into the pot, the third time in 2019 that pool has reached six figures. ... Driver Josert Fonseca and trainer Katie Remmerswaal teamed up to win the fifth race with 13-1 longshot Magic N Spice, and in the process, both registered their first-ever wins at the Big M. ... All-source wagering on the 13-race card was $2,571,729. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations