Preferred 1:49.2 - Never Say Never N 1:50.4

DOVER, Del.--- The combination of harness racing driver Tim Tetrick, trainer Jim King and owner JoAnn Looney-King ruled both ends of the daily double, each $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 1st leg three-year-old Filly pace preliminaries while Major Uptrend was at the top of his game winning the $35,000 Preferred pace on Thursday (March 15) at Dover Downs.

Burn Brighter held off Mingo to score a 1:56.1 triumph in the opening le of the DSBF prelims with Sea Bags (Tony Morgan) third. An altered daughter of Roddy's Bags Again-Tear Drop, the win came in the second start of the meet.

Lightning struck again in the second $20,000 division when the driver, trainer, owner trio made the winner's circle with a 1:52.4 performance in the gelding's first appearance at three. Sired by Roddy's Bags Again from Rare Filly, it was the fifth win of his career with four seconds in nine lifetime starts and banked $101,550 in purses. Race favorite Slick Tony (Russell Foster) was second in front of Transitioning Joy (Montrell Teague).

Nissl Allen and Crissman Inc.'s Major Uptrend, a Somebeachsomewhere -Tricky Tooshie gelding, overpowered six rivals in the $35,000 Proffered Ides of March feature. Tony Morgan grabbed the racetrack early and widened his margin of victory to five-lengths in a dominating 1:49.2 conquest, his third sub-1:50 win of the meet. Little Ben (Tetrick) enjoyed a 2-hole trip behind the winner but could not close on the :27.4 final panel. Sicily (Montrell Teague) did not leave from the outside this week, but closed strongly for third place.

Forty five Red pulled a 7-1 surprise in a $17,000 Winners-Over pace. Mike Cole left fast for the early lead, then came on along the passing lane for a 1:51.3 victory edging fast-finishing Blazing Bobby Sox (Stafford Jr.) by a nose at the wire. Early leader Gerries Sport (Tetrick) was the show horse. The win was the second in three races for the If I Can Dream -Sakura Hanover seven-year-old. He has now won $629,365 lifetime. Bags To Riches was scratched.

Never Say Never N came on in the stretch for a 1:50.4 lifetime best, to win the another $17,000 pace. It was the second win for driver Corey Callahan and leading trainer Dylan Davis. The victory was the second straight for the Bettor's Delight -Maid In Spring five-year-old owned by Tom Lazzaro. JJ Flynn (Tetrick) was a strong second with Downthehighwy (Vic Kirby) the show horse. Highalator was scratched.

The third $17,000 pace went to Cash Is King piloted by Callahan for L.W. Hood, Bonuccelli and Breakaway Stable in 1:52.2. A Rocknroll Hanover -Showeherethemoney gelding was cased home by fast-closing Daiymir (Teague) and Sagebrush Sid (Kirby)Mike Casalino Jr.

in the first top claiming event and Dylan Davis' Jet Airway in 1:51 took the first, and Sawbuck Hanover (Sean Bier) won the second $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 claiming paces.

Next Monday through Thursday DSBF $20,000 2nd leg prelims take place. The top eight point-getters in each of the four divisions race for $100,000 finals on meet closing day, Thursday, March 29.

Marv Bachrad