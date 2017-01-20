Fastest card of the year 1:49.3 & 1:49.4

DOVER,Del.---Bushwacker wins $30,000 feature in 1:49.3, Remember Me VK follows with 1:49.4 victory, on the fastest harness racing card of the New Year at Dover Downs on Thursday, Jan. 19. Yannick Gingras wins five.

Stepping up to the $30,000 Preferred after winning last week's $20,000 Open pace, Bushwacker left fast from the outside 8-post, after Seventh Secret took over for George Dennis, who fought off several attacks on the outside, a strong group attacked nearing the finish line with Corey Callahan urging Henderson Farms' Bushwacker along the passing lane to just get up by a long nose in 1:49.3 . Sweet Rock (Allan Davis) closed strongly to finish second with Secret Seven holding on for third in the tight finish.

Bushwacker, an altered son of Rocknroll Hanover -Dolphins Can Talk, traind by Chris Ryder, who got off to a great start last season at Dover won for the second time in three 2017 starts and 25th lifetime extending his career bankroll to $564,337.

The next fastest clocking came when Montrell Teague driving the Delaware sired Remember Me VK owned by Sharon Wyatt, and breeders Robin Kay West and Ron Benton, and trained by Bob Wyatt, took the lead and never looked back for a 1:49.4 open-lengths success in a $12,000 Male pace. It was the 16th lifetime win for the Art Director-All Memory gelding. Acting Out (Jonathan Roberts) was runner-up. All Week (Ross Wolfenden) was the show finisher.

In the $21,000 "Irish Society of Delmarva Open Pace," Jet Airway won for the second straight time with Corey Callahan at the controls. The Jerome's Jet -Aromatic six-year-old is owned by Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis. Te Kawau N (Daryl Bier) and Sicily (A.Davis) were second and third respectively.

All meet the Thursday Dover card has been the best in the sport. The other winners in 1:50s through 1:51.4 winners during the 15-race program: Yannick Gingras led off the card driving Howard Taylor's Emeritus Maximus to a 1:50.1 win in a $15,000 claimer to start the daily double. From the 5th race when See You Tuesday won for David Banks and Layfield Horses; Vince Copeland drove Casino Bags Anso in 1:51 for breeder-owner Cavalli Pazzi Stables; Howard Taylor's second winner Cashendash Hanover and Gingras notched a 1:51.3 decision; Peter Venturini and trainer Brian Malone's Smart Rocker with Gingras won in 1;51; Mustang Art closed along the passing lane for Vic Kirby in 1:50.3; Ben Stafford and Bill Daggett's Cloud Speed took a 1:51 lifetime mark with Art Stafford Jr. and Manolito Montoya (Wolfenden) in 1:51.4 for JoAnn Looney King.

