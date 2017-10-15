Bushwacker more photogenic in close finish

WILKES-BARRE PA - The Napolitano brothers, Anthony (four wins) and George (three), combined with Jim Marohn (three victories) to take eight of the first ten races at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Saturday night. Race ten was the $20,000 featured pace, and the hot harness racing drivers continued to form, with Anthony (Bushwacker) sitting behind his brother (favored Luck Be Withyou), going to the Pocono Pike and getting the stretch lead, then holding off late-charging Marohn (Photobombr Hanover) in 1:49.2.

Luck Be Withyou is a known Pocono lover, but the fractions proved too much for him this night. "Luck" and George Nap followed Bushwacker and Anthony Nap as they both quarter-moved past Dream Out Loud N after a sensational 25.1 opening quarter, Bushwacker making the lead and then yielding in turn to Luck Be Withyou. The millionaire pacesetter continued furiously in fractions of 53 and 1:21, with first-over Kept Under Wraps A right at his throat at the latter call, with Photobombr Hanover behind him.

Luck Be Withyou kept the lead to early stretch, but the grueling pace had tired him, and it was the two "trip" horses - pocketsitter Bushwacker and second-over Photobombr Hanover -- who slugged it out late. Bushwacker had the better part of a length past midstretch, but the three-year-old "Photobombr" kept fierce pursuit, and in the end only a nose separated the pair, with Bushwacker the more photogenic for trainer Chris Ryder and owner Henderson Farms as the Rocknroll Hanover gelding took his lifetime bankroll to $667,457.

Anthony Napolitano and Jim Marohn Jr. had earlier accounted for the $16,500 co-features. "Ant'ny Nap" was behind the trotter Skates N Plates, a son of Revenue S who was a pocket rocket in winning by a length in a new mark of 1:53 for trainer Andrew Harris and owner Bob Key, while on the pace Marohn also used a pocketrallying technique as the Modern Art gelding Si Semalu lowered his mark to 1:49.1 for trainer Bruce Clarke and owner John Coffey.

PHHA / Pocono