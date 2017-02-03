Thursday action at Dover Downs

DOVER, Del.-- Bushwacker rolled out of post 7 to take the lead and fought off a slew of harness racing challengers nearing the finish line to score a 1:51.2 victory , the third in his last four starts to win the $30,000 Preferred pace while Art Stafford Jr. notched his third win of the day in the $27,500 Delaware Special highlighting a big Thursday, Feb. 2 Dover Downs program.

Defending driver champion Corey Callahan, who scored his second of a three win night, driving Henderson Farms' Bushwacker for trainer Chris Ryder, Cajon Lightning (Art Stafford Jr.), who finished second for the third straight time, with Dancin Yankee (Ross Wolfenden), a winner of $1.5-million, third.

In the $27,500 Delaware Special Handicap, Art Stafford Jr., who drove the winners of both halves of the daily double, completed a three-win night coming from off-the-pace with Blazing Bobby Sox to catch front-pacing Remember VK (Yannick Gingrass) in deep stretch with Captive Audience (Callahan) second and Mustang Art (Vic Kirby), the third-place horse.

Engel and JL Benson stables' Toatsmygoats was at his best in a $15,500 Male pace turning back eight rivals with Golden Gun being scratched with a 1:51.3 triumph equaling his lifetime best clocking. Pat Berry was in the bike for trainer Nick Surick for Relentless Yankee -This Much Is True gelding's 17th career win. Don't Ya Know (Callahan) was runner-up in front of Ballinrobe (Allan Davis).

Tony Morgan steered Niss Allen's Ima Rebel to his first win of the new year scoring a lifetime record 1:52.1 victory in a $15,000 4&5-Year-Old pace. Willard Reynolds conditions the Skydancer Hanover -Ali Cat gelding. Suchasenseofhumor (Jim Morand) was the second-place finisher. Sonny At The Beach (Kirby) an early leader, held on for third.

The husband and wife team of driver Sean and Crissy Bier combined for back-to-back wins. Sean Bier's Brody won a 1:51.2 decision racing in a $20,000 Male pace. R.J.Thomas' Jet Blue Miracle came right back, also from post 1, to win a $15,000 Male Claimer.

After a long climb from far back, Corey Callahan, the defending champion, jumped into first place in the meet's dash win column with three wins to now lead second-place Vic Kirby by three victories.

Art Stafford Jr. and Corey Callahan had three winners. Sean Bier and Yannick Gingras had two winners each. Trainers Crissy Bier and Dylan Davis, who also had two owner wins, had doubles.

The biggest win-payoff on the card was $98.80 when Arty Foster's 48-1 shot Rock Me Henry with Russell Foster driving, closed along the passing lane to beat Officer Blue Chip (Jason Lynch) ending that horses five-race win streak.

Monday through Thursday post time is 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are dark days. Parking and admission at Dover Downs is free. Reservations are suggested for the popular Winner's Circle Restaurant and its acclaimed Buffet. . For reservation ns, call 302-674-4600.

Simulcasting of top harness and thoroughbred racing is available in the Dover Downs Racing and Sports Book, from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight daily.