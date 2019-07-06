BZ Glide takes feature trot

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- BZ Glide ($5.80) wired the field in Buffalo Raceway's $12,000 Class A-Open Trot on Friday night (July 5) in a seasonal best of 1:58.3 but his recent harness racing success has been tied to an old friend, Paco.

With the weather cool and damp this spring, it has taken a little longer than usual for BZ Glide to get in shape. Winning driver Mike Caprio laid the blame on Paco who delayed BZ Glide in getting prepped for the season.

"It's Paco, the 36-year-old Appaloosa horse we have," Caprio said laughing. "If Paco doesn't want go outside because it's cold or because of his asthma, BZ Glide refuses to go out too and jog. He just won't go. It's the craziest thing you'll ever see."

But with the weather improving, BZ Glide's buddy Paco was been making his way to his outside pen. With Paco basking in the lazy, hazy days of summer, BZ Glide has been getting his work in and the results are beginning to show.

Zooming off the starting gate, BZ Glide has no issues in setting the splits of :29.2, :59.4 and 1:30.2. With a final panel to trot, the pocket sitting Majestic Kat broke stride and lost all hope.

Wheels A Turning (David McNeight III) and Lougazi (Ray Fisher Jr.) avoided the breaker and made late bids but settled for second and third respectively. BZ Glide enjoyed a non-threatening half-length advantage at the finish line.

Owned the Caprio Stable LLC and trained by Alana Caprio, the 10-year-old gelded BZ Glide ( Yankee Glide -Bloomer Zoomer) has won twice in seven tries in 2019. The victory moved his seasonal earnings to $16,510 and $331,557 lifetime.

Shawn McDonough had a great night as he drove and conditioned three winners on the evening. Ray Fisher Jr., Jim Morrill Jr. and Billy Davis Jr. all had driving doubles.

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway