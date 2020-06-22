Backstreet Shadow captures Roll With Joe

Backstreet Shadow (Tim Tetrick) goes gate to wire to win the $164,000 Roll With Joe Open Pace (sponsored by Blue Chip Farms) at Tioga Downs during a great harness racing stakes day on Sunday (June 21).

Backstreet Shadow ($10,00) went right to the front and took them to a first quarter of :26.2. He used a :28.0 second quarter to hit the half in :54.2. Non Better A (Andrew McCarthy) came first-over and put pressure on Backstreet Shadow all the way down the backstretch. Backstreet Shadow hit three-quarters first in 1:21.1.

As they hit the stretch Backstreet Shadow found another gear and made it look easy to win in 1:49.0. None Better A held on for second. The next big story of the race was the big favorite Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn). The 4-year-old had traffic problems from the start. He would break free with the fastest last quarter of the group (:27.1) but it was too little too late as he had to settle for third.

Backstreet Shadow is a 5-year-old horse by Shadow Play . Ron Burke trains for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Lawrence Karr, JT-Silva Purnell & Libby. It was his fifth win this season and 22nd career victory.

Backstreet Shadow

Workin Ona Mystery flies late to steal the $50,000 first division during first leg of The Graduate Series for 4-year-old pacers.

Aflame Hanover (Corey Callahan) led to the first quarter in :26.1. Century Farroh (Wally Hennessey) went out of the pocket and took the lead as they went by the stands for the first time. Century Farroh led them to the half in :54.3. Warrawee Ubeaut (Yannick Gingras) went first up and pressured Century Farroh all the way down the backstretch. Century Farroh still led as they hit three-quarters in 1:21.3.

Workin Ona Mystery ($6.50) was sixth as they hit three quarters. He then made a four wide move and just nipped second place finisher, Century Farroh at the wire to win in 1:50.1 Aflame Hanover was third best.

Workin Ona Mystery is a 4-year-old horse by Captaintreacherous He is trained by Brian Brown for owners Diamond Creek Racing, Stambaugh Leeman Stable, Alan Keith, and Wingfield Brothers LLC. It was his first win of 2020. He now has 10 career victories.

Workin Ona Mystery

Hurrikane Emperor (Mark MacDonald) hangs on to win $50,000 second division of the Graduate Series.

Hurrikane Emperor worked his way to take the lead before hitting the first quarter in :26.4 and was first to the half in :54.3. He used a :26.2 third quarter to be there first in 1:21.0.

As they made the turn for home Captain Victorious (Yannick Gingras) popped out the pocket and charged after Hurrikane Emperor all the way down the stretch. Hurrikane Emperor, who is a 4-year-old horse by Hurrikane Kingcole , held firm to win in a lifetime best of 1:48.1. Captain Victorious settled for second best. Black Hole (Tim Tetrick) came up to finish third.

Hurrikane Emperor won for second time this season. He now owns 12 career wins.

Hurrikane Emperor

Dancin Lou (Brian Sears) cruises to win in $50,000 third division of the Graduate Series.

Wild WIld Western (Mike WIlder) went to the lead and led to a first quarter in a smoking :25.4. The lead was short lived as Brassy Hanover (Scott Zeron) took command. Dancin Lou ($3.40) came first over from fourth and took over with one lap to go. He took them to a half in :53.3. Brassy Hanover went first-over and put pressure all the way to three-quarter pole.

Dancin Lou hit three-quarters in 1:21.1. He opened up in the stretch to get an easy win in equaling his lifetime best of 1:48.3. Covered Bridge (Yannick Gingras) fired late to finish second. Brassy Hanover held for third.

Dancin Lou is a 4-year-old horse by Sweet Lou . He is owned by David Kryway and 1362313 Ontario LTD with trainer Tahnee Camilleri. It was his second win this season and 14th career victory.

Dancin Lou

New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) returned for its first races of 2020 with two divisions for 3-year-old trotting fillies

Love A Good Story (Andy Miller) breezes to an easy win in the $55,000 first division of the NYSS for sophomore fillies.

Love A Good Story ($2.50) went straight to the front and never look back putting up all the fractions (:28.2, :57.3, 1:25.1, 1:53.00. No Mas Drama (Joe Bongiormo) tried to run her down but had to settle for second best. Without A Warning (Scott Zeron) got third money.

Love A Good Story is a 3-year-old by Chapter Seven . She is trained by Julie MilLer for Owners Pinske Stable, Kentuckiana Racing Stable, and Daniel Plouffe. It was a win in her first start as a 3-year-old. She has eight career wins.

Love A Good Story

Hypnotic Am (Brian Sears) wins in her 3-year-old debut to take the second division of the NYSS.

Sorprese (Dan Daley) led the field of five to a first quarter in :28.4. Hypnotic AM ($2.30), who won the NYSS final in 2019, took control as they went by the stands for the first time. He hit the half in :58.0. Reba Blue Chip (Verlin Yoder) made a move from fourth and challenged for the lead but Hypnotic AM led to three-quarters in 1:26.0.

Hypnotic Am, who is owned by Courant Inc. and trained by Marcus Melander, shook loose in the stretch to win easily in 1:54.2. Reba Blue Chip held for second. Munster (Andrew McCarthy) finished third.

Hypnotic Am is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven . It was her eighth career victory in 10 starts.

Hypnotic Am

Tioga Downs had another great handle of $388,049. Live racing returns on Monday (June 22) with a 12-race card starting at 4 p.m.

