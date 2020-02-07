Backstreet Shadow impressive in the slop

Backstreet Shadow was impressive in winning the harness racing Preferred Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Tim Tetrick launched Backstreet Shadow from post 8 in the slop and he responded. Bo Mach relinquished the lead to Backstreet Shadow who was allowed to take the field to the quarter in a quick 26.2. Tetrick was able to throttle the speed of the pacer. They paced a half in 55.1, a 28.4 quarter. Slick Tony grinded 1st up and Benson Boys N followed that cover. Backstreet Shadow led the field to the three quarters in 1:22.1. Slick Tony weakened as did Benson Boys N, Eddard Hanover and Little Ben. Bo Mach sat the perfect trip and was raging with pace in the closing stages of the race. Closing Statement angled wide with pace and finished 3rd.

Backstreet Shadow remained under wraps and won by a measured neck in a shocking 1:49.3 over a sloppy surface. He paced a last half in 54.3 and a last quarter in 27.1.

Backstreet Shadow is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, L. Karr, J &T Silva, Purnell & Libby. The driver was Tim Tetrick for trainer Ron Burke. Bo Mach finished 2nd for driver Corey Callahan and trainer Dylan Davis. Closing Statement was 3rd for driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Mark Harder.

Backstreet Shadow

Proper One captures the Blue Hen Handicap Pace.

Proper One

Late Mail N and Grantmeawish both left for race position and set the early race fraction of 26.4 in the slop. At the quarter pole, Geroge Napolitano Jr. propelled Proper One to the lead, in hopes of controlling the pace. Dexter Dunn and Grantmeawish argued the pace and retook the lead. Grantmeawish led the field to the half in 54.4, a 28 flat quarter. Beach Art paced 1st over and pressured Grantmeawish, as the team paced the three quarters in 1:22.2 a 27.3 third quarter. The back field was in motion past the three quarters as Hallie’s Comet , Daddyofemall and Dialamara all mounted a futile chase, in an effort to gain on the leader, but could not.

At the head of the stretch, Andrew McCarthy and Proper One were able to maneuver off the rail and paced past Grantmeawish. Q’s Cruise the 5/2 betting favorite, saved all the ground on the rail and finished 2nd. Proper One won by a measured length in 1:50.4.

Proper One

He is owned by Louis Tomzak and trained by Carlo Poliseno. Q’s Cruise finished 2nd for driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Jim King Jr. Late Mail N finished 3rd for driver George Naploitano Jr. and trainer Mike Hall.