Backstreet Shadow leads Burke triple

04:38 PM 31 Aug 2020 NZST
Grace Zimmers photo
Chester, PA — Backstreet Shadow ($3.40) led a training triple for Ron Burke on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 30) at Harrah's Philadelphia with a sharp 1:48.4 score in the featured $20,000 winners-over harness racing pacing event.

Tim Tetrick angled the 5-year-old Shadow Play gelding out from midfield as Jack's Legend N (Pat Berry) worked to clear the lead from Respect Our Flag (Joe Bongiorno) at the end of a :26.4 first quarter. Just as Jack's Legend N took control, Backstreet Shadow surged forward outside of rivals and worked to the top just before reaching the half in :54.3.

Up the backstretch, Backstreet Shadow was forced to pick up the pace by Western Joe (George Napolitano Jr.), who advanced first-over to apply mild pressure through a :27 third sectional. Backstreet Shadow responded in kind, edging clear to win by 2-1/4 lengths in 1:48.4. Western Joe dug deep to protect second from Jack's Legend N, who was a one-paced third from the pocket.

Burke trains 23-time winner Backstreet Shadow, who captured the Roll With Joe at Tioga Downs earlier this summer, for the partnership of the Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Larry Karr and J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby.

Burke also teamed up with driver Joe Bongiorno for a pair of wins on the card, combining with Jahan Hanover ($2.20), a 13-1/2-length, 1:51.2 winner over Ginger Tree Pete in an entry-level conditioned event; and Twin B Tuffenuff ($4.00), who just collared Statement Made A in 1:51.3 in a $11,600 upper-level conditioned pace.

Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 2), with a $2,241.53 carryover in the Jackpot Hi-5. Post time is 12:25 p.m. Eastern.
 
 
by James Witherite, Harrah's Philadelphia racing media
