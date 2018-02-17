Day At The Track

Bad Bad Diva wins her racing debut

07:52 PM 17 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bad Bad Diva, harness racing Bad Bad Diva, harness racing
Bad Bad Diva
Bad Bad Diva and all cxonnections

Friday night’s action at The Raceway at Western Fair District saw the Ontario harness racing debut of barn fire survivor Bad Bad Diva. Now owned by Lou Sorella and Katie Miller, the four-year-old ‘pint-sized’ daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven is one of two survivors from a tragic barn fire that left five horses dead last August. Trainer Brittany Bounds, of Seaford, Delaware, lost five horses (My Little Tater Tot, Gangster Granny, In Front Charlie, Ezekiel Kandu and Standtuecemewin) to the blaze, but Mi Six and Bad Bad Diva were able to escape.

“Being a survivor – she’s just meant to be with us,” mentions Sorella. “My wife Maria is a breast cancer survivor and this little mare is a great fit for our ‘Team’.”

Lou Sorella, aka #LouKnows – a guest handicapping regular at The Raceway, is the director of Team To The Moon – a campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. The ‘Team’ consists of horses, trainers and drivers coming together in support of this most worthy cause through harness racing. Team members donate one percent of their earnings with all proceeds going towards Breast Cancer Awareness.    

Bad Bad Diva, leaving from the trailing spot over The Raceway’s half-mile oval, got away in fourth position early – before making the first up move prior to the half. Driver J Harris would ask the mare for more with a quarter of a mile left to go and she would respond in a big way.

“J said she was huge,” says Sorella. “When he kicked the ear-plugs out - she was gone!”

And gone she was… A going-away winner under wraps - by four open lengths at the finish line - in 2:07 at the added distance of 1-1/16M.

“That was a big trip,” stated Sorella. “She was out well before the half mile and what a show of speed when my driver asked for it… Away from the races for well over a month – that was some return – we’re so happy to have her!”

Conditioned by young ‘up-and-coming’ trainer Kyle Fellows, Bad Bad Diva had the betting public behind her as she returned $4.20 on a win ticket, but she would still top a massive Super Hi 5 payout worth $5741.47 on a $.20 cent ticket.

Racing resumes at The Raceway Monday at 6:15 ET.  

By Shannon ‘Sugar’ Doyle

Track Announcer at The Raceway

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Safe from Terror in easy $40,000 Open
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Three for A Nap and Carlson
17-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
A 1:49 mile; 1,500 wins for Tim Crissman
16-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Wallin ready for sophomore season
16-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Take the virtual tour of The Meadowlands
16-Feb-2018 14:02 PM NZDT
Manley Stanley is standing tall
16-Feb-2018 12:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News