Prix Rouen/Integration Africaine at Vincennes

February 5, 2017 - The program ending undercard this day included victories by Beatbox, Bad Boy du Dollar in a Gr. III contest and Uka Normande in a monte test for harness racing apprentice jockeys.

Beatbox (6g Opus Viervil -Quolombre Winner) won the Prix de la Jeunesse Africaine/Roy.Goleo (purse €40,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) timed in 1.14.3kr. The 8.4/1 odds winner was reined by Franck Ouvrie for breeder/owner Jarma Niskanen for Ecurie Piper. 3.3/1 Be Unlimited (6g Prodigious -Limited Edition) was second for Julien Dubois, trainer Philippe Moulin, and owner Ecurie Victoria Dreams. Jean-Philippe Dubois was the breeder. 24/1 Beatnik Turgot (6g Otello Pierji -Harpe d’Or) was third, driven by Bjorn Goop for trainer B.L. Crebas.

Bad Boy du Dollar (6m Magnificent Rodney -Nymphe du Dollar) scored, timed in a well-rated 1.13.3kr, in the Gr. III Prix Rouen/de la l’Integration Africaine (purse €100,000, 2700 meters). Sylvain Roger, the trainer, teamed the barefoot 23.2/1 odds winner for owner M.A. Bouvet. 4.8/1 Blue Grass (6f Ready Cash -Princesse Natachia) earned second for driver Gabriel Gelormini, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ch. Toulorge. Third went to 6/1 Boss du Meleuc (6g Lucky Blue -Rafale du Melevc) with pilot Eric Raffin aboard for owner/trainer Yannick Alain Briand.

Apprentice jockey’s were in action in the monte Prix du Comite Miss Union Africaine (purse €80,000, 2850 meters). 21.3/1 Uka Normande (9f Offshore Dream -Kalie Normande) scored for Julien Balu timed in an even-rated 1.13.1kr. Franck Anne owns this winner that defeated 31/1 Viking de Tremahou with Maxence Pean in the irons and third finishing 82/1 Theo de Gisse for jockey Louis Jublot.

Yesterday the V75 Sweden action was at Aby. The Gold Division (150,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters) went to 4.27/1 Obi Wan (6m Ganymede -Hejsa Reerstrup- Speedy herve ) for Flemming Jensen timed in 1.12.3kr, defeating Vasterboonthenews reined by Johnny Takter and third finishing Art On Line driven by Bjorn Goop. Obi Wan now has three 2017 wins in as many starts and career earnings of 3,860,565SK and a 26-15-9 slate in 80 starts.The Bronze Division (110,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters) was won by 2.93/1 Master Crowe (7g Conway Hall -Somack- Mack Lobell ) with Peter Ingves at the lines timed in 1.14.3kr. Master Crowe is two for two in 2017 and has a slate of 15-0-1 in only 18 career starts for 807,900SK earned.