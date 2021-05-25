Day At The Track

Bahia Quesnot completes 2021 Elitloppet field

06:40 AM 25 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Elitloppet logo.jpg

Bahia Quesnot (10f Scipion du Goutier - Queen Ines) was named the final starter in the 2021 Elitloppet.

This Junior Guelpa trainee has earned 1,581,816€ in her storied career. She joins 15 rivals as shown below, with post positions, in the two elimination heats. Ulf Ohlsson was named to pilot Ecurie D, the Frode Hamre trained son of Infinitif that Bjorn Goop had previously been his driver. Goop will handle his trainee Moni Viking, historically best at middle to longer distances in France. That said, this should be a competitive event.

Recently named winner Gareth Boko, after his last weekend victory at Gavle, gives Team Riordan two starters that would seem to be very competitive.

Team Riordan

Elitloppet 2021 Files

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink


 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

The New Americana on a roll
25-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
26-1 upset winner in Pocono feature
25-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
USHWA sponsoring monthly handicapping contest
25-May-2021 07:05 AM NZST
Beware of Caesar's bearing gifts
25-May-2021 06:05 AM NZST
Tioga Downs to start Friday racing
25-May-2021 06:05 AM NZST
USTA to donate $40,000 in new funding
25-May-2021 06:05 AM NZST
Grants applications for ANYSHBDF
25-May-2021 06:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News