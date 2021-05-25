Bahia Quesnot completes 2021 Elitloppet field

Bahia Quesnot (10f Scipion du Goutier - Queen Ines) was named the final starter in the 2021 Elitloppet.

This Junior Guelpa trainee has earned 1,581,816€ in her storied career. She joins 15 rivals as shown below, with post positions, in the two elimination heats. Ulf Ohlsson was named to pilot Ecurie D, the Frode Hamre trained son of Infinitif that Bjorn Goop had previously been his driver. Goop will handle his trainee Moni Viking, historically best at middle to longer distances in France. That said, this should be a competitive event.

Recently named winner Gareth Boko, after his last weekend victory at Gavle, gives Team Riordan two starters that would seem to be very competitive.

Team Riordan

Elitloppet 2021 Files

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



