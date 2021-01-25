Bahia Quesnot wins Prix de Cornulier

Bahia Quesnot (10f Scipion du Goutier -Queen Ines), sent off at 18/1 odds, and in only her fifth career monte harness racing appearance, raced in range of the leaders throughout and then gamely rallied back along the pegs to win the Gr. I monte Prix de Cornulier at Vincennes. 18 horses faced the starter and raced 2700 meters for the 700,000€ purse.

Matthieu Abrivard was her jockey for trainer Junior Guelpa and owner Tahor Alt-Hamouda. Bahia won for the 11th time in her career and increased her earnings to 1,453,408€ with the 315,000€ winner’s share of today’s purse. She is already qualified for next Sunday’s Prix d’Amerique.

This great mare began her career in 2013 and including today now has been 29 times first and second in 106 starts. Previously, she won the Gr. I Royal Mares at Napoli and has been second in the Gr. I Oslo Grand Prix and Olympiatravet. She was seventh in the 2020 edition of the Prix d’Amerique. There have been a number of champions that contested both the Cornulier and Amerique, the most recent that I recall being Roxane Griff that won the Cornulier in 2014 and 2015 and then was fourth and sixth in those Amerique editions. Amerique winner Oyonnax in 2010 was seventh in the Cornulier. He tried it again in 2011-2012 and was fourth in the Cornulier but unable to win the following week in those years. Nevertheless, it can be done with some luck and performance.

In today’s race, the 3.7/1 Flamme du Goutier (6f Ready Cash -Utopie du Goutier) looked like a winner mid-stretch, and she held second for Antoine Wiels and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin, 10/1 Etoile de Bruyere (7f) was third for Adrien Lamy and trainer Charles Dreax. Behind the top three were 105/1 Jerry Mom, 8.4/1 Etonnant, 29/1 Dynamite Marceaux and 3.5/1 Feeling Cash. Jerry Mom is a full brother to Traders that won the Cornulier in 2018.



Bahia Quesnot









Bahia Quesnot in Italy

Her pedigree follows.

Watch the race replay click here!

LeTrot files/photos