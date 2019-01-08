Baillargeon barn cleans up at Mohawk Park

MILTON, January 7, 2018 - Muscial Rhythm pulled off a 12-1 upset in Monday's $34,000 Preferred Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park to complete a 'Grand Slam' for harness racing trainer Ben Baillargeon.

Freezing rain had no impact on Baillargeon trainees, as four of his five starters on Monday's 10-race card visited the winner's circle. Those that supported the veteran trainer's horses at the windows had a large night, with three of the four going off at odds of 9-1 or higher.

Musical Rhythm captured Monday's feature contest by tracking race-favourite Dunbar Hall second-over around the far turn and out battling the previous top-class winner in the lane for a victory of half a length in 1:54.1.

The victory gives the gritty seven-year-old 30 for his career and pushes his career earnings to $698,928 for owners Santo & Nunzio Vena, Claude Hamel and Ben Baillargeon.

Musical Rhythm returned $26.10 to win.

Four-year-old trotter Bautista ($21.60) got the night rolling for Baillargeon in the second-race by picking up his first win in his third start for the barn. Six-year-old pacer Major Legacy ($39.10) collected the second win for Baillargeon by narrowly holding on in the evening's fifth-race.

The 'Hat-Trick' for Baillargeon came in the evening's sixth-race with six-year-old trotting mare P L Jill ($4.50) taking care of business as the public's top choice.

Sylvain Filion steered Bautista and P L Jill to victory, while Mario Baillargeon drove Major Legacy and Musical Rhythm.

