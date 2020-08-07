Bain vs. Barnsdale: Battle of Leamington

The Canadian Chapter of the United States Harness Writers Association (USHWA) and online horse sales company Hoofbid are teaming up to sponsor a Leamington Raceway handicapping showdown between USHWA Youth members Nathan Bain and Nicholas Barnsdale.

The handicapping contest pits Bain, 18, who writes a tip sheet for Leamington and is taking over the track's announcing duties starting with the first day of racing this Sunday, against 19-year-old Barnsdale who will be providing full-card analysis for Ontario Racing's website in the "Picks From the Pros" section.

The winner will take home a $300 cash prize and the runner-up $200, intended to assist with their post-secondary educations. Both students said they are eager to get started. "I am very excited about participating in this handicapping contest as it provides us youth more experience handicapping the races," said Bain, who is starting a three-year advertising and communications program at St. Clair College this fall. "Doing this at a smaller track like Leamington is a great place to start as it's easy to learn the drivers and horses."

Barnsdale, who is entering his third year in the Humber College School of Journalism this fall, concedes nothing to Bain, who is more familiar with Leamington's horses and drivers. "I can't wait to get started," he said. "Leamington's a great track, and I'm going to be bringing my A-game to the contest. I know Nathan has the edge, being the main guy at Leamington, but I think I'll be up to the challenge. It should be a good battle!"

Scoring for the contest will be based on Bain and Barnsdale's top picks, with 10 points awarded for a win, 5 points for second, and 3 points for third each race. There will be a bonus of 5 points awarded for each handicapper's winning Best Bet.

Leamington Raceway kicks off their season this Sunday, August 9th at 1:30 p.m (Eastern). Follow @LeamingtonRace on Twitter and visit www.lakeshorehorseraceway.com for updates.