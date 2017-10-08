Day At The Track

Bakchich wins Prix Charley Mills at Vincennes

07:34 AM 08 Oct 2017 NZDT
Charley Mills and Gelinotte, harness racing
Charley Mills and Gelinotte

October 6, 2017 - Tony LeBeller teamed Bakchich to victory in Friday evenings Prix Charley Mills, the feature harness racing event at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes. The six year old gelded son of Quopeck was timed ina quick 1.12.6kr over the 2850 meter distance. El Catwalk and Attaque Parisien were next to the line in this Quinte+ contest.

The race was named after the famed late Charlie Mills who won the FR Triple Crown with Gelinote.

Paris-Vincennes Prix Charley Mills (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters)

October 6, 2017

Race time 1.12.6kr

3/1 Bakchich (6g Quopeck-Paid de Villeneuve), Tony LeBeller up, Jerome-Michel Legros trainer

7.1/1 El Catwalk (6f Classic Photo-El Mistress Leena), J.Ph. Monclin, Philippe Billard trainer

5.5/1 Attaque Parisien (7f Hilk des Champs-Peccadille de Mai), Sebastien Ernault up, Franck Harel trainer/owner

22.2/1 Monas Invercote (8f Viking Kronos), Bjorn Goop driver/trainer

12.6/1 Bad Boy du Dollar (6m Magnificent Rodney), Mathieu Abrivard up

On Thursday at Bollnas SWE Nuncio (6m Andover Hall) was back on track and scored in 1.11.6kr for Stefan Melander over a modest field as a prep for a FR invasion. Melander said post race that we will likely make two more home starts before going to France for a possible Prix d’Amerique try. Other possible FR invaders are Propulsion, Twister Bi, Readly Express and Lionel, the latter two are FR sired. The Bollnas chart follows;

Bollnas John Deere (75,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart)

October 5, 2017

Race time 1.11.6kr

1/1 Nuncio (6m Andover Hall-Nicole Isabelle-Lindy Lane), Stefan Melander driver/trainer/owner up, Russell Williams breeder, 41-13-4 in 60 starts for 28,448,230SEK earned

8.4/1 Highspeed Call (9g From Above-Love Call-Alf Palema), Ulf Ohlssonm driver

27.9/1 Sandrngham Hanover (10g Cantab Hall-Sally Hanover-American Winner), Leif Witasp up

The famed Vincennes Winter Meet is underway. Stay tuned for a great menu of groupe races.

Groupes I

Date

PRIX

9 décembre

CRITERIUM DES 3 ANS

24 décembre

PRIX DE VINCENNES

24 décembre

CRITERIUM CONTINENTAL - 3ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

21 janvier

PRIX DE CORNULIER

28 janvier

GRAND PRIX D'AMERIQUE - Finale Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

4 février

PRIX DE L'ILE DE 'FRANCE

11 février

GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE

11 février

PRIX DES CENTAURES

18 février

PRIX COMTE PIERRE DE MONTESSON (ex-CRITERIUM DES JEUNES)

25 février

GRAND PRIX DE PARIS

3 mars

PRIX DE SELECTION


Groupes II

Date

PRIX

6 novembre

PRIX REYNOLDS

6 novembre

PRIX REINE DU CORTA

6 novembre

PRIX ABEL BASSIGNY

9 novembre

PRIX MARCEL LAURENT

9 novembre

PRIX OLRY-ROEDERER

13 novembre

PRIX LOUIS TILLAYE

19 novembre

PRIX JACQUES DE VAULOGE

19 novembre

GRAND PRIX DE BRETAGNE - 1ère étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

19 novembre

PRIX ANNICK DREUX

20 novembre

PRIX EDMOND HENRY

30 novembre

PRIX PAUL BUQUET

2 décembre

PRIX JOSEPH LAFOSSE

2 décembre

PRIX DOYNEL DE SAINT-QUENTIN

3 décembre

PRIX PHILIPPE DU ROZIER

3 décembre

MASTERS GRAND NATIONAL DU TROT PARIS-TURF

9 décembre

PRIX RAOUL BALLIERE

9 décembre

PRIX ARISTE HEMARD

10 décembre

PRIX OCTAVE DOUESNEL

10 décembre

GRAND PRIX DU BOURBONNAIS - 2ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

22 décembre

PRIX EMMANUEL MARGOUTY

23 décembre

PRIX UNE DE MAI

23 décembre

PRIX JULES LEMONNIER

24 décembre

PRIX EMILE RIOTTEAU

24 décembre

PRIX TENOR DE BAUNE - 4ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

31 décembre

GRAND PRIX DE BOURGOGNE - 5ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

6 janvier

PRIX LEON TACQUET

7 janvier

PRIX DE TONNAC-VILLENEUVE

7 janvier

PRIX DU CALVADOS

13 janvier

PRIX MAURICE DE GHEEST

13 janvier

PRIX DE CROIX

14 janvier

PRIX GELINOTTE

14 janvier

GRAND PRIX DE BELGIQUE - 6ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot

20 janvier

PRIX DE PARDIEU

21 janvier

PRIX CAMILLE DE WAZIERES

28 janvier

PRIX CAMILLE BLAISOT

28 janvier

PRIX JACQUES ANDRIEU

28 janvier

PRIX CHARLES TIERCELIN

3 février

PRIX PAUL VIEL

3 février

PRIX ROQUEPINE

10 février

PRIX EPHREM HOUEL

11 février

PRIX JEAN LE GONIDEC

15 février

PRIX HOLLY DU LOCTON

15 février

PRIX EDOUARD MARCILLAC

18 février

PRIX OVIDE MOULINET

25 février

PRIX PAUL BASTARD

1 mars

PRIX ALI HAWAS

1 mars

PRIX FELICIEN GAUVREAU

3 mars

PRIX LOUIS LE BOURG

On a rather sad note one of my favorite winter meet competitors, Trebol (Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) was been retired. The Gr. I winner is the best Spanish trotter to date and has been campaigned by Gabriel Angel Pou Pou to 33 wins in 95 starts for over 680,000 euro earned. The 2016 Prix de Luxembourg winner will be missed for his rallying efforts against the best in Paris.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

