Bakchich wins Prix Charley Mills at Vincennes

October 6, 2017 - Tony LeBeller teamed Bakchich to victory in Friday evenings Prix Charley Mills, the feature harness racing event at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes. The six year old gelded son of Quopeck was timed ina quick 1.12.6kr over the 2850 meter distance. El Catwalk and Attaque Parisien were next to the line in this Quinte+ contest.
The race was named after the famed late Charlie Mills who won the FR Triple Crown with Gelinote.
Paris-Vincennes Prix Charley Mills (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters)
October 6, 2017
Race time 1.12.6kr
3/1 Bakchich (6g Quopeck-Paid de Villeneuve), Tony LeBeller up, Jerome-Michel Legros trainer
7.1/1 El Catwalk (6f Classic Photo-El Mistress Leena), J.Ph. Monclin, Philippe Billard trainer
5.5/1 Attaque Parisien (7f Hilk des Champs-Peccadille de Mai), Sebastien Ernault up, Franck Harel trainer/owner
22.2/1 Monas Invercote (8f Viking Kronos), Bjorn Goop driver/trainer
12.6/1 Bad Boy du Dollar (6m Magnificent Rodney), Mathieu Abrivard up
On Thursday at Bollnas SWE Nuncio (6m Andover Hall) was back on track and scored in 1.11.6kr for Stefan Melander over a modest field as a prep for a FR invasion. Melander said post race that we will likely make two more home starts before going to France for a possible Prix d’Amerique try. Other possible FR invaders are Propulsion, Twister Bi, Readly Express and Lionel, the latter two are FR sired. The Bollnas chart follows;
Bollnas John Deere (75,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart)
October 5, 2017
Race time 1.11.6kr
1/1 Nuncio (6m Andover Hall-Nicole Isabelle-Lindy Lane), Stefan Melander driver/trainer/owner up, Russell Williams breeder, 41-13-4 in 60 starts for 28,448,230SEK earned
8.4/1 Highspeed Call (9g From Above-Love Call-Alf Palema), Ulf Ohlssonm driver
27.9/1 Sandrngham Hanover (10g Cantab Hall-Sally Hanover-American Winner), Leif Witasp up
The famed Vincennes Winter Meet is underway. Stay tuned for a great menu of groupe races.
Groupes I
|
Date
|
PRIX
|
9 décembre
|
CRITERIUM DES 3 ANS
|
24 décembre
|
PRIX DE VINCENNES
|
24 décembre
|
CRITERIUM CONTINENTAL - 3ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
21 janvier
|
PRIX DE CORNULIER
|
28 janvier
|
GRAND PRIX D'AMERIQUE - Finale Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
4 février
|
PRIX DE L'ILE DE 'FRANCE
|
11 février
|
GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE
|
11 février
|
PRIX DES CENTAURES
|
18 février
|
PRIX COMTE PIERRE DE MONTESSON (ex-CRITERIUM DES JEUNES)
|
25 février
|
GRAND PRIX DE PARIS
|
3 mars
|
PRIX DE SELECTION
Groupes II
|
Date
|
PRIX
|
6 novembre
|
PRIX REYNOLDS
|
6 novembre
|
PRIX REINE DU CORTA
|
6 novembre
|
PRIX ABEL BASSIGNY
|
9 novembre
|
PRIX MARCEL LAURENT
|
9 novembre
|
PRIX OLRY-ROEDERER
|
13 novembre
|
PRIX LOUIS TILLAYE
|
19 novembre
|
PRIX JACQUES DE VAULOGE
|
19 novembre
|
GRAND PRIX DE BRETAGNE - 1ère étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
19 novembre
|
PRIX ANNICK DREUX
|
20 novembre
|
PRIX EDMOND HENRY
|
30 novembre
|
PRIX PAUL BUQUET
|
2 décembre
|
PRIX JOSEPH LAFOSSE
|
2 décembre
|
PRIX DOYNEL DE SAINT-QUENTIN
|
3 décembre
|
PRIX PHILIPPE DU ROZIER
|
3 décembre
|
MASTERS GRAND NATIONAL DU TROT PARIS-TURF
|
9 décembre
|
PRIX RAOUL BALLIERE
|
9 décembre
|
PRIX ARISTE HEMARD
|
10 décembre
|
PRIX OCTAVE DOUESNEL
|
10 décembre
|
GRAND PRIX DU BOURBONNAIS - 2ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
22 décembre
|
PRIX EMMANUEL MARGOUTY
|
23 décembre
|
PRIX UNE DE MAI
|
23 décembre
|
PRIX JULES LEMONNIER
|
24 décembre
|
PRIX EMILE RIOTTEAU
|
24 décembre
|
PRIX TENOR DE BAUNE - 4ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
31 décembre
|
GRAND PRIX DE BOURGOGNE - 5ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
6 janvier
|
PRIX LEON TACQUET
|
7 janvier
|
PRIX DE TONNAC-VILLENEUVE
|
7 janvier
|
PRIX DU CALVADOS
|
13 janvier
|
PRIX MAURICE DE GHEEST
|
13 janvier
|
PRIX DE CROIX
|
14 janvier
|
PRIX GELINOTTE
|
14 janvier
|
GRAND PRIX DE BELGIQUE - 6ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot
|
20 janvier
|
PRIX DE PARDIEU
|
21 janvier
|
PRIX CAMILLE DE WAZIERES
|
28 janvier
|
PRIX CAMILLE BLAISOT
|
28 janvier
|
PRIX JACQUES ANDRIEU
|
28 janvier
|
PRIX CHARLES TIERCELIN
|
3 février
|
PRIX PAUL VIEL
|
3 février
|
PRIX ROQUEPINE
|
10 février
|
PRIX EPHREM HOUEL
|
11 février
|
PRIX JEAN LE GONIDEC
|
15 février
|
PRIX HOLLY DU LOCTON
|
15 février
|
PRIX EDOUARD MARCILLAC
|
18 février
|
PRIX OVIDE MOULINET
|
25 février
|
PRIX PAUL BASTARD
|
1 mars
|
PRIX ALI HAWAS
|
1 mars
|
PRIX FELICIEN GAUVREAU
|
3 mars
|
PRIX LOUIS LE BOURG
On a rather sad note one of my favorite winter meet competitors, Trebol (Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) was been retired. The Gr. I winner is the best Spanish trotter to date and has been campaigned by Gabriel Angel Pou Pou to 33 wins in 95 starts for over 680,000 euro earned. The 2016 Prix de Luxembourg winner will be missed for his rallying efforts against the best in Paris.
Thomas H. Hicks