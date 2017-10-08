Bakchich wins Prix Charley Mills at Vincennes

October 6, 2017 - Tony LeBeller teamed Bakchich to victory in Friday evenings Prix Charley Mills, the feature harness racing event at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes. The six year old gelded son of Quopeck was timed ina quick 1.12.6kr over the 2850 meter distance. El Catwalk and Attaque Parisien were next to the line in this Quinte+ contest.

The race was named after the famed late Charlie Mills who won the FR Triple Crown with Gelinote.

Paris-Vincennes Prix Charley Mills (purse €65,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters)

October 6, 2017

Race time 1.12.6kr

3/1 Bakchich (6g Quopeck -Paid de Villeneuve), Tony LeBeller up, Jerome-Michel Legros trainer

7.1/1 El Catwalk (6f Classic Photo -El Mistress Leena), J.Ph. Monclin, Philippe Billard trainer

5.5/1 Attaque Parisien (7f Hilk des Champs -Peccadille de Mai), Sebastien Ernault up, Franck Harel trainer/owner

22.2/1 Monas Invercote (8f Viking Kronos ), Bjorn Goop driver/trainer

12.6/1 Bad Boy du Dollar (6m Magnificent Rodney ), Mathieu Abrivard up

On Thursday at Bollnas SWE Nuncio (6m Andover Hall) was back on track and scored in 1.11.6kr for Stefan Melander over a modest field as a prep for a FR invasion. Melander said post race that we will likely make two more home starts before going to France for a possible Prix d’Amerique try. Other possible FR invaders are Propulsion, Twister Bi, Readly Express and Lionel, the latter two are FR sired. The Bollnas chart follows;

Bollnas John Deere (75,000SEK to winner, 1640 meters autostart)

October 5, 2017

Race time 1.11.6kr

1/1 Nuncio (6m Andover Hall -Nicole Isabelle- Lindy Lane ), Stefan Melander driver/trainer/owner up, Russell Williams breeder, 41-13-4 in 60 starts for 28,448,230SEK earned

8.4/1 Highspeed Call (9g From Above -Love Call- Alf Palema ), Ulf Ohlssonm driver

27.9/1 Sandrngham Hanover (10g Cantab Hall -Sally Hanover- American Winner ), Leif Witasp up

The famed Vincennes Winter Meet is underway. Stay tuned for a great menu of groupe races.

Groupes I

Date PRIX 9 décembre CRITERIUM DES 3 ANS 24 décembre PRIX DE VINCENNES 24 décembre CRITERIUM CONTINENTAL - 3ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 21 janvier PRIX DE CORNULIER 28 janvier GRAND PRIX D'AMERIQUE - Finale Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 4 février PRIX DE L'ILE DE 'FRANCE 11 février GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 11 février PRIX DES CENTAURES 18 février PRIX COMTE PIERRE DE MONTESSON (ex-CRITERIUM DES JEUNES) 25 février GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 3 mars PRIX DE SELECTION



Groupes II

Date PRIX 6 novembre PRIX REYNOLDS 6 novembre PRIX REINE DU CORTA 6 novembre PRIX ABEL BASSIGNY 9 novembre PRIX MARCEL LAURENT 9 novembre PRIX OLRY-ROEDERER 13 novembre PRIX LOUIS TILLAYE 19 novembre PRIX JACQUES DE VAULOGE 19 novembre GRAND PRIX DE BRETAGNE - 1ère étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 19 novembre PRIX ANNICK DREUX 20 novembre PRIX EDMOND HENRY 30 novembre PRIX PAUL BUQUET 2 décembre PRIX JOSEPH LAFOSSE 2 décembre PRIX DOYNEL DE SAINT-QUENTIN 3 décembre PRIX PHILIPPE DU ROZIER 3 décembre MASTERS GRAND NATIONAL DU TROT PARIS-TURF 9 décembre PRIX RAOUL BALLIERE 9 décembre PRIX ARISTE HEMARD 10 décembre PRIX OCTAVE DOUESNEL 10 décembre GRAND PRIX DU BOURBONNAIS - 2ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 22 décembre PRIX EMMANUEL MARGOUTY 23 décembre PRIX UNE DE MAI 23 décembre PRIX JULES LEMONNIER 24 décembre PRIX EMILE RIOTTEAU 24 décembre PRIX TENOR DE BAUNE - 4ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 31 décembre GRAND PRIX DE BOURGOGNE - 5ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 6 janvier PRIX LEON TACQUET 7 janvier PRIX DE TONNAC-VILLENEUVE 7 janvier PRIX DU CALVADOS 13 janvier PRIX MAURICE DE GHEEST 13 janvier PRIX DE CROIX 14 janvier PRIX GELINOTTE 14 janvier GRAND PRIX DE BELGIQUE - 6ème étape Circuit EpiqE Series au Trot 20 janvier PRIX DE PARDIEU 21 janvier PRIX CAMILLE DE WAZIERES 28 janvier PRIX CAMILLE BLAISOT 28 janvier PRIX JACQUES ANDRIEU 28 janvier PRIX CHARLES TIERCELIN 3 février PRIX PAUL VIEL 3 février PRIX ROQUEPINE 10 février PRIX EPHREM HOUEL 11 février PRIX JEAN LE GONIDEC 15 février PRIX HOLLY DU LOCTON 15 février PRIX EDOUARD MARCILLAC 18 février PRIX OVIDE MOULINET 25 février PRIX PAUL BASTARD 1 mars PRIX ALI HAWAS 1 mars PRIX FELICIEN GAUVREAU 3 mars PRIX LOUIS LE BOURG

On a rather sad note one of my favorite winter meet competitors, Trebol ( Hot Blues -Sally Can Wait) was been retired. The Gr. I winner is the best Spanish trotter to date and has been campaigned by Gabriel Angel Pou Pou to 33 wins in 95 starts for over 680,000 euro earned. The 2016 Prix de Luxembourg winner will be missed for his rallying efforts against the best in Paris.

Thomas H. Hicks



