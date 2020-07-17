Baker Stuart has recipe for success

Despite the obligatory all-nighters of his trade, country Victorian baker Stuart Cocks has it down to a fine art when it comes to combining work and his harness racing hobby.

Cocks hails from Rainbow in the north west, where the Wimmera merges with the Mallee, and has been dabbling with horses for about 20 years.

But unlike many who find their way into the sport, Cocks has no background in the racing game.

"When I was growing up, my dad Roger only had one horse, and that was a Clydesdale he used on his milk run! I would get up early and help him," Cocks said.

"We were originally at Nhill, down in the Wimmera, but I really grew up at Rainbow, and as I got older, there were a few guys around the area like the Eastman brothers and the Gould boys who were into harness racing," he said.

"So, one day I thought what have I got to lose? I've got no background, but I'll have a go myself! Despite a few setbacks along the way, I've thoroughly enjoyed it."

Cocks trains his horses around the track at the local footy oval (a legacy of the old agricultural show trotting meetings) and the 640-metre circuit is now conditioning some handy campaigners.

"At the moment I couldn't be happier because we've got two nice ones going around and there's also two youngsters showing ability. And that makes a big difference!" Cocks said.

The team will be competing at Mildura this afternoon and both runners are going to be hard to beat. Four-year-old mare Caesars Reign ( Julius Caesar -Miss Rainmaker ( Troublemaker ) is among the top fancies in the $7000 Maiden Pace, while last-start winner Frankntank (Sealed N Delivered-Smokenroses ( Christian Cullen ) is pre-post favorite in the $7000 Tenderprint Australia Pace.

"We shifted from Nhill when I was seven and took over the Rainbow bakery. I was about 16 when dad passed away and luckily we had a guy working for us who knew the ropes and helped me out," Cocks said.

"So 'The Bow Bakery', as it's known, has been in the family for the past 46 years. We've also owned the nearby Hopetoun Bakery for 15 or 20 years. We supply all the towns around the district, including Beulah, Brim and a few others, as well as making the trip to Patchewollock once a week.

"Our business has taken a bit of a hit like everyone else due to the coronavirus pandemic. In our case it's partly due to the football season being called off because we do a huge amount of hot pies and pasties on the winter weekends."

Cocks said a normal day starts at 9.30 to 10.30 pm when he heads off to work.

"I usually finish about 5am so I feed the horses an early breakfast and then go to bed. My wife Jacinta is then on duty, changing rugs if necessary, cleaning out the waters and feeding them lunch," he said.

"Normally I get about six hours sleep and then do the horses in the afternoon. It's okay at the moment, but I have to alter the routine in the summer months when it gets hot so early."

Cocks said the first horse he tried was "a nightmare" and wouldn't go at all.

"We leased our next one, Brown Spiderman, from a guy in Geelong and he was awesome. The horse just taught me so much about the game. If I knew then what I know now I'm certain we would have won more than the five races we did," he said.

"I often think how nice it would be to have three or four in the stable like that horse. I took him to Melton one night, but we didn't have much luck."

Cocks later prepared Lombo Pacemaker, a winner of six races, and Kelly Colony, who was showing promise.

"They were two nice ones and I lost them within a month-Pacemaker broke a bone in his foot while fast working and the other one bowed a tendon," he said.

"We had some luck in getting Frankntank. I went over to Ken Wills' place at Rochester with my son Nathan to look at another horse. When we couldn't get it on the float, Nathan spotted one in a paddock that he thought looked alright.

"It did have a nice-looking head but looked narrow in front. Anyway, Ken told us he'd break it in and ring us. The horse turned out to be Frankntank and we're all having some fun with him.

"Kate and Pat Attard at Mildura did a great job with him winning five races before Kate got injured at the start of the COVID lockdown, and I got the horse back.

"He's going to get fitter with every race start, because I'm limited where I can go to trial him and there haven't been any trials within reach recently."

Cocks said their daughter Riley, 21, had recently obtained a stablehand licence.

"Riley was studying to be a nurse. She just loves the horses, and who knows, one day she might get keen and decide to be a driver," he said.

Terry Gange

