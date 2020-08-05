Ballarat a bonanza for Connor

When an elated Connor Clarke steered home his first winner at his local track of Ballarat in April, the prospect of a harness racing treble must have seemed a long way off for the quietly-spoken junior.

But the talented youngster has wasted no time in chalking up a couple of doubles at Ballarat and Melton - and last Thursday night, his first treble, again at Ballarat.

Clarke bookended the program, taking out the first race for his dad Stephen and the last for his boss Emma Stewart - and along the way picked up a win in race five for Emmett and Richard Brosnan.

It's indicative of the developing confidence of the young driver, in that he approached the Ballarat meeting with a degree of expectancy.

"I was hoping I was in for a good night," he said.



The third leg of the Connor Clarke treble was for Emma Stewart, American Alli, in the final race of the night.

"Emma's horse American Alli ( American Ideal -Beris Holmes (Holmes Hanover) and Yankee Gold ( American Ideal -Diamonds N Gold (Holmes Hanover) for the Brosnans were both favorites, so I was pretty sure they would go okay," he said.



Richard and Emmett Brosnan’s Yankee Gold

"And I knew dad's horse, Monsieur Delacour ( Village Jolt -Isabelle Delacour (Die Laughing) had been working pretty well - and it all just went to plan. It was a great night and you've got to enjoy those times when they come along."

Clarke has now had 15 wins and the Ballarat successes put him a tick over $100,000 in earnings in his first season. He's managed a more than creditable winning strike rate of 16 percent and a placings-starters ratio of 43 percent.

Connor is the third generation of a harness racing family. Connor's dad Stephen trains a team of around five and Grandfather Jim Clarke is a dedicated square-gaiter man, helping at the stables and managing the broodmares.

Connor said he was enjoying wearing his family's racing colors for all his engagements during the COVID-19 restrictions, but thanks to a new, slim-line physique, he now has an extra pair of silks at his disposal.

"I started full-time with Emma (Stewart) and Clayton (Tonkin) a couple of months back, and they're big days, so I've dropped a few kilograms pretty quickly! I actually got the treble in my old pony-trots colors!" Clarke laughed.

"I love working here, but it's a big team and we do keep going, so I have slimmed down a bit. But hard work comes with its rewards and I'm happy that I'm getting some great opportunities from Emma and Clayton."

Clarke has also previously spent time with the Andy Gath and Marg Lee stables, and is making the most of every learning opportunity that's coming his way.

"I'd love to pick up a few more regular drives from some more trainers who'll use me regularly. But I'll just keep at it and hopefully consolidate for the next year or two, then kick on when I can get my metropolitan licence that'll be my next goal," he said.

And as for whether he'd had opportunity to put some polish on the latest Stewart-Tonkin superstar Ride High, Clarke admits he's still hoping for the call-up.

"I did get to jog him once, and a few other nice ones when Emma and Clayton were away once - but they always make sure they're back for fast work with him!" Clarke quipped.

"He is an absolute stunner of a horse in the flesh and in every way. It's great to be around horses like that," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura